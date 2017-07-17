GameStop is getting additional Nintendo Switch units every day this week

We’re four and a half months out from the launch of the Nintendo Switch, but plenty of consumers still haven’t had an opportunity to get their hands on the console. That might change this week as GameStop expects to receive additional units in limited quantities from July 17th through July 21st.

Don't Miss : Verizon drops to third place in new wireless speed test

If you want pick up a console this week, your best bet is to call your local GameStop and see if or when they’ll be receiving their additional units. If you missed today’s allotment, check back in tomorrow, and the day after, and the day after that. Every day this week, GameStop stores around the country will be replenishing their stock of Switch units, so be diligent and you should be able to find one.

If going to a brick-and-mortar store isn’t an option for whatever reason, GameStop is also selling three Nintendo Switch bundles online. All three bundles are in stock now — here are the details for each:

The Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con Multiplayer Fun Bundle, $459.99: Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con, Splatoon 2 SD, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Switch Racing Wheel 2-pack, Switch Splatoon 2 Game Traveler Case SD

The Nintendo Switch with w/Gray Joy-Con Kid Friendly Bundle, $479.99 : Nintendo Switch w/Gray Joy-Con, Splatoon 2 SD, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Snipperclips (Digital), SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSD w Adapter

The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Must Have Fan Bundle, $499.99: Nintendo Switch w/Neon Joy-Con, Splatoon 2 SD, Legend of Zelda Breath Wild, LOZ: Breath of the Wild Expansion (Digital), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

In addition to the bundles, GameStop is also selling Switch accessories, like the Joy-Con Charging Station, for 20% off the suggested retail price from July 16th – July 29th. So even if you already own a Switch, it still might be worth checking out some of the products GameStop has on sale.