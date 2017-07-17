Buy an iPhone 7 and get another one free from AT&T

If need a new phone and don’t plan on waiting around for the iPhone 8 (or just don’t want to pay $1,000 for a smartphone), you might want to check out this offer from AT&T. For a limited time, AT&T is giving qualified subscribers the chance to buy a 32GB iPhone 7 and get a second one free.

Both the 32GB iPhone 7 and the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus are available as part of the deal. If you decide to take advantage of the deal, you won’t get the phone for free right away — rather, AT&T will begin applying bill credits to your account within three billing cycles. These credits will total up to $650.

As with any BOGO deal from a mobile carrier, there’s a catch. Or in this case, two catches. In order to qualify for the offer, you need to get both phones on eligible AT&T Next wireless plans ($50 minimum for the first line, $20 for the second) AND you need to pay for DirecTV service (minimum $29.99 per month). If you don’t meet these requirements, you can’t get the second iPhone 7 for free.

It’s slightly more complicated than AT&T’s first BOGO deal of the year, and if you have absolutely no need for a cable subscription, it almost certainly isn’t the offer for you. On the other hand, if you already have DirecTV or U-verse and are looking to upgrade a couple of phones on your plan, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Just make sure to read the fine print before you dive in.