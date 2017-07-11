It’s that time of year again, when fans of major league baseball vote for their favorite players to represent the National League and the American League in the MLB All-Star Game. Although the game no longer decides home field advantage for the World Series, there’s still a great deal of pride on the line, as the American League has won four consecutive match-ups against the National League. Furthermore, if the AL can win tonight, it will tie the all-time MLB All-Star Game record at 43 games a piece.

The 88th MLB All-Star Game will air on Fox at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday night, with a pre-show beginning at 7:30 PM. The game will be played at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, with the National League as the home team. We’ve included the full starting lineups for both the NL and AL teams below:

Team AL Position NL Team Astros George Springer LF Marcell Ozuna Marlins Red Sox Mookie Betts CF Charlie Blackmon Rockies Yankees Aaron Judge RF Bryce Harper Nationals Indians Jose Ramirez 3B Nolan Arenado Rockies Astros Carlos Correa SS Zack Cozart Reds Astros Jose Altuve 2B Daniel Murphy Nationals Blue Jays Justin Smoak 1B Ryan Zimmerman Nationals Royals Salvador Perez C Buster Posey Giants Rays Corey Dickerson DH Giancarlo Stanton Marlins

If you want to watch the MLB All-Star Game tonight, you have a few options. If you have cable, all you need to do is flip over to Fox before the game begins at 8:00 PM ET. You can also use your cable login to watch online at Fox Sports Go or on the Fox Sports Go app, which is available on iOS, Android, Kindle Fire, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox, Android TV and Fire TV.

Will the American League stretch its four years of domination into five? Or will the National League finally put the long streak to an end and hold on to its all-time record? We’ll find out tonight.