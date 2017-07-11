Hands-on video showcases all the new features and changes in iOS 11 beta 3

Right on cue, the third beta for iOS 11 arrived on Monday, giving developers and anxious early adopters with developer accounts a host of new features to discover. Unlike the final releases for iOS 10.3, these betas are absolutely packed with changes and additions, which is why it’s worth seeing them action as well as reading about them. Thankfully, 9to5Mac came through with another great video.

We already covered most of the major changes in iOS 11 beta 3 yesterday, but the video below gives us a chance to see those changes (and more) in action. There are more than 20 new features to see:

As you can see in the video, several of the additions are simply cosmetic, such as the slightly less blurry App Switcher, the updated visual cues when Multitasking on an iPad, smaller font for lyrics in the Music app and a new splash screen for the Health app. Positive steps, but nothing too exciting.

But in addition to those cosmetic changes, Apple has added a few significant new features. For example, you can now add an app to a folder that you’ve placed in the Dock on the iPad. You can also swipe up to force close apps on the iPad when in the App Switcher, which had been mysteriously deactivated in previous versions of the iOS 11 beta. Plus, drag and drop is now available in Messages.

These are just a few of the most significant changes in iOS 11 beta 3, but you can see everything that Apple tinkered with in the video below. These changes should arrive in the iOS 11 public beta soon.