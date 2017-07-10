Microsoft’s new 365 is an all-in-one software bundle — but there’s a catch

Microsoft on Monday introduced a new product that combines its best software products in to one. It’s called Microsoft 365, but don’t rush to get your wallets just yet.

Microsoft 365 targets businesses, so you won’t find it in consumer electronics stores. The bundle includes Windows 10, Office 365, and Enterprise Mobility + Security, and will come in two versions including Microsoft 365 Enterprise and Microsoft 365 Business.

Microsoft 365 Enterprises targets large organizations, and it has two options, including E3 and E5, that will be available for preorder on August 1st.

If you own a small-to-medium size business, then Microsoft 365 Business is for you. The bundle supports up to 300 users and integrates Office 365 Business Premium — Office 365 Enterprise is paired with the Enterprise offers.

Microsoft 365 Business debuts in public preview on August 2nd, and will launch worldwide this fall for $20 per user per month.

Small-to-medium customers will also get three new apps in their Office 365 Business Premium pack, including Microsoft Listings (email marketing service), Microsoft Connections (publish information on top sites), and Microsoft Invoicing (professional invoices). Microsoft’s mileage tracking app MileIQ will also be included in this plan.

Microsoft will talk about all these software products during its Inspire partner conference on Monday. Additionally, Microsoft will also launch a cloud product called Azure Stack at the event, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella taking the stage to present updates on Microsoft’s plans for the future.