‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 is going to have some ‘breathtaking’ surprises

Theories abound about Game of Thrones Season 7, which premieres in less than two weeks. Fans are going crazy trying to figure out where their favorite characters are heading to, but the actors and execs involved in one of the most popular TV shows right now have not revealed any plot details so far — just as expected. But one person working on a critical element of the show said that “no one’s figured it out yet.”

Paula Fairfield is in charge of creating sound for the “weird shit” in the shows, including the dragons, the White Walkers, and anything else that needs sound effects. In other words, she’s more than familiar with what happens in the current season, as she plays a significant role in the creation of each episode.

Talking at the Con of Thrones last week, she said that season 7 is ‘breathtaking,” without giving any major details away. She did, however, tease that the incredible battle of Hardhome, which was one of her most work-intensive episodes to date will “look like child’s play this season, many times over — there’s a lot of fun stuff this season.”

We already expect plenty of battles in season 7, including clashes with the biggest threat of all, the White Walkers. But the sound effect specialist didn’t tell us what’s coming next. The most exciting thing she revealed on stage is the fact that nobody figured out what happens in the show, which is definitely exciting.

As for season 8, Fairfield is already working on it, Mashable explains, even if she doesn’t know what’s going to happen next.

“There are some amazing things coming, and I am planning them,” she said. “There’s some stuff that will be embarked on this season that will become majorly in play next season. I have no idea what’s going to happen next season — I only know this season — so I’m starting to build a library of things that I think I’ll be using next season. I cannot tell you what it is, but when you see, you’ll know exactly what I mean.”

Game of Thrones season 7 premieres on July 16th in the US.