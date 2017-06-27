Find Pokemon Go Raid Battles in seconds with this awesome online map

Raid Battles are the most exciting addition to Pokemon Go since launch, but if you’re not in a densely populated area, they can be hard to find. Thankfully, popular tracking site GymHuntr was updated this week to support Raids, which means that you can now plan your route to hit the right Gyms.

In order to find a Raid near you, just head to the GymHuntr website, type in the zip code or address you plan to travel to in the search bar at the top of the page and wait for the map to load. Once it loads, click on the “Scan Location” button and all of the Gyms around you will populate on the map.

The Gyms will be color-coded on the map based on which team currently controls them. Additionally, pink timers above Gyms are counting down until a Raid begins while orange timers represent Raids that are currently happening. You can click on any of the Gyms for more detailed information, such as the level of the Raid, the Boss Pokemon begin fought in the Raid and even directions to get to the Gym.

As of Monday, June 26th, Raids are now open to all Pokemon Go trainers above level 20. As long as you’ve achieved level 20 or higher, you can participate in Raids (but you may struggle with the more difficult Boss Pokemon if your level is too low). Also keep in mind that Raids are only active from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM local time, so don’t go looking for Raids in the middle of the night.