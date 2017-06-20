Huge update released for Nintendo Switch – here are all the changes

If you happen to be one of the lucky Nintendo Switch owners out there, then it’s time to update your system, because Nintendo released Switch System Update v3.0.0, which brings over a slew of fixes as well as a few new features.

The Switch update includes two welcome fixes, PCMag says. The new software fixes the problem where an update would fail, and the software would fail to start. It also deals with the unintended HDMI input change that may have occurred when the console was docked in Sleep Mode.

Additionally, the update includes various new features that will let you manage your friends, search for missing controllers as well as game news, and better manage your audio settings:

Add friends from your Nintendo 3DS™ and Wii U™ Friend Lists to your Nintendo Switch™ console’s Friend List.

Opt to receive notifications for when your friends appear online.*

Search for missing controllers.

Search for and subscribe to game-specific news content from the News List screen.

Increase and decrease system volume via the Quick Settings menu. Headphone volume can also be set to a higher level.

To update your Switch console, make sure it’s connected to the internet, at which point it should download it automatically. Once that’s complete, you’ll be asked whether you want to install the update. The console will then restart to complete the update process.

More details about version 3.0.0, including the full change log, are available at this link.