Rumors about the Galaxy Note 7 re-launch are blowing up

Samsung had to delay the Galaxy Note 7 FE (non-explody) launch, but it’s still happening, according to multiple reports from Korea. The safe Galaxy Note 7 version should launch on July 30th in Korea, a recent report said, where the three main mobile operators in the country will sell the device.

A new discovery suggests that Samsung is indeed working on three Korea-bound Galaxy Note 7 FE devices, in addition to the two international ones that were spotted in the past.

It appears that SM-N935S (SK Telecom), SM-N935K (KT) and SM-N935L (LG Uplus) are the three Galaxy Note 7 FE versions that will launch in Korea. These codenames were spotted on Samsung’s support site, Grab2Shop explains.

International variants SM-N935F and SM-N935FD, representing single and dual SIM versions of the phone, where also see in the past on Samsung’s website.

Samsung has not made an official announcement regarding the Galaxy Note 7 FE, but it sure looks like the company is working on finalizing launch plans for the handset.

Before you get too excited about buying the Galaxy Note 7 FE, I’ll remind you that you might be better off waiting one more month. In early September, Samsung is said to unveil the Galaxy Note 8, a device that’ll sport an all-screen design and much better hardware than its predecessor. The phone should hit stores before the iPhone 8, rumors say, as Samsung is looking to beat Apple to market.