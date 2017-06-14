iPhone 8’s purported design leaked in new images

Looking for fresh iPhone 8 leaks?

Good, because we just happen to have more pictures to show you. Accessory makers are busy creating protective gear for the iPhone 8, and we have more images that show such cases, complete with iPhone 8 dummy units that reveal some of the phone’s main design features.

Shared on SlashLeaks earlier this week, the following images show an iPhone 8 dummy unit encased in transparent shell cover:

Image Source: SlashLeaks

It’s the same iPhone 8 design that we’ve seen in previous leaks. There’s no home button on the front and no Touch ID sensor on the back. The phone case has a large cutout that would fit a dual lens rear camera, and what appears to be a slightly taller power button on the side:

Image Source: SlashLeaks

Making iPhone cases is a lucrative business, which explains why we keep seeing such leaks before any major iPhone launch. But not all case leaks are accurate, so nothing is official until Apple makes it so.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

That said, Benjamin Geskin also got his hands on images that show an iPhone 8 case that looks very similar to the one above. The designer/leaker, whose track record is not established, says the iPhone 8 cases already went into mass production. We’ll just have to take it with the appropriate amount of salt.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s at some point in mid-September and launch them in the following weeks. A report earlier this week claimed that iPhone 8 production is going according to plan when it comes to component sourcing. But, perhaps even more so than usual, Apple won’t have enough iPhone 8 units on hand in September to meet demand, the report suggested.