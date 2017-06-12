Someone used Apple’s new AR platform to create an awesome iPhone 8 concept

Apple last week introduced its own augmented reality (AR) development platform, which means developers can create more AR apps in time for the iPhone 8’s launch. ARKit is already available now though, and someone already used it to create a concept iPhone 8.

Apple demoed the power of ARKit during its keynote presentation at WWDC 2017, using a simple app that allows an iPhone or iPad user to overlay digital objects on top of physical ones in the real world. A game developer took that concept to a whole new level, placing a fully animated computer game on top of the same table.

Using the same resources, YouTube channel Concepts iPhone created an iPhone 8 concept in AR.

The following video is just 40 seconds long, and it shows what appears to be an iPhone on a table. However, that’s just a 3D render of what appears to be an iPhone 8 created using the information available in leaks and rumors.

What’s impressive about the video isn’t the iPhone 8 concept, per se. The device pictured doesn’t reveal too many details, and it’s rather small. But the video does highlight the power of Apple’s ARKit, which will hopefully bring over a variety of interesting iOS 11 apps and games in the coming months.

If you want to see an even more impressive demo of what AR will have to offer on iPhone and iPad, check out the video at this link.