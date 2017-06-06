Google finally fixed a terrible bug that was causing the Pixel to freeze

Although the Galaxy S8 has dominated headlines over the past several months, the Pixel remains one of the most interesting Android phones on the market. As the first phone designed by Google, the Pixel has received a great deal of attention since its launch last October. Unfortunately, not all of that attention was for the right reasons, as the Pixel has hit several snags along the way.

For example, late last year, a growing contingent of Google Pixel users began reporting that they were running into bugs and issues on an alarmingly frequent basis. Some users were claiming that certain features on their Pixels weren’t working, while others said the phone would randomly freeze up.

Thankfully, a fix is rolling out this month that should finally address the freezing bug. Android Police shared the following quote from a Pixel Community Manager on the Google Product Forums:

There is a fix included in the June security update that should address many of the freezing issues that have been reported. The update is starting to roll out via OTA today and will continue to roll out over the coming weeks. Freezing and general device performance issues can be caused my many different things, so please continue to update this post with your individual experiences after accepting the June security OTA.

The new builds are rolling out to a variety of Google devices (Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P) in the coming days, but if you can’t wait that long, the factory images and OTA images are already available online. As Android Police notes, you’ll need an unlocked bootloader to update with the factory images, but anyone can use the OTAs. Here’s hoping that this will be a permanent fix.