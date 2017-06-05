See the iMac Pro, iPad Pro and HomePod in action in Apple’s new videos

Apple just wrapped up one of the biggest WWDC 2017 keynotes in recent memory. Along with unveiling of iOS 11, Apple also refreshed its line of Macs and MacBooks, added a 10.5-inch iPad Pro to its selection and introduced HomePod to the masses. If you happened to miss any of these reveals, but don’t feel up to re-watching the entire two-hour keynote, you’re in luck: Apple has shared all of the best videos from the event on its YouTube page, and you can watch each and every one of them below.

iMac Pro

First up we have the iMac Pro, which has been “completely remade for the professional user with the most powerful collection of workstation-class graphics, processors, storage, memory, and I/O of any Mac ever.” It will be available in December, starting at $4,999 for the entry-level model:





New iPad Pro

Next, we have three videos for the new iPad Pro, which features the world’s most advanced display and is powered by Apple’s A10X Fusion chip. It comes in a new 10.5-inch form factor with some incredibly thin bezels. You can order the new iPad Pro now, and it begins shipping next week:







HomePod

As was rumored, Apple introduced its own smart speaker at WWDC 2017 on Monday. Called the HomePod, it’s more expensive than what we’ve seen from Amazon and Google, but appears to be more focused on providing a quality audio experience than simply answering your questions. That said, it has full Siri functionality, so you can ask it about the weather or your calendar:

Appocalypse

What would happen if all the apps in the world suddenly disappeared? Let’s find out, together: