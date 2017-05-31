Unlocked Galaxy S8 available at Best Buy starting today

If you’d prefer to have an unlocked version of Samsung’s latest flagship phone to one filled with carrier bloat, you’re in luck. Starting today, both the unlocked Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are on sale at Best Buy. You can grab an unlocked S8 for $724.99, while an unlocked S8 Plus will run you $824.99. Samsung is selling unlocked versions directly as well, but unless you preordered, Best Buy is your best bet.

As always, there are pros and cons to owning an unlocked version of a smartphone. On the one hand, unlocked devices aren’t filled with all of the bloatware that carriers love to jam into their phones.

On the other hand, Samsung has a disconcerting track record when it comes to releasing timely software updates for unlocked devices. If you like staying up to date with the latest version of Android, you might be better off sticking with the Galaxy S8 that Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile or Sprint sells you.

Speaking of the four major carriers, the unlocked S8 and S8+ will work on all of them. With support for both CDMA and GSM bands, you won’t have any trouble syncing your unlocked Galaxy S8 up with the carrier of your choice. Just pay the activation fee, sign up for service and switch out your SIM card.

Here are the links to Best Buy’s listing for both the unlocked Galaxy S8 and the unlocked Galaxy S8+:

Now we just have to wait and see what Samsung has in store for the Galaxy Note 8.