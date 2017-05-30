The Shadow Brokers reveal new details about their subscription plan for NSA exploits

Even though the WannaCry ransomware that swept across the globe earlier this month infected more than 300,000 machines, the damage could have easily been much worse. As has been widely reported, a quick-thinking security researcher accidentally stumbled upon the the ransomware’s kill-switch and managed to stop the ransomware dead in its tracks. As to the origins of the WannaCry software, it was based on an exploit that became public when a hacking collective known as the Shadow Brokers released a treasure trove of NSA hacking tools.

Unfortunately, it appears as if more NSA exploits may soon fall into the wrong hands. About two weeks ago, the Shadow Brokers issued a message stating that they were launching a new subscription service in June whereby interested buyers, for a monthly fee, can receive a new suite of exploits, some of which are designed to target web browsers, routers, and mobile handsets.

With June right around the corner, the Shadow Brokers earlier today provided more details surrounding their new subscription service which they call “TheShadowBrokers Monthly Dump Service.”

According to the group, interested buyers need to send in 100 units of a crytocurrency called Zcash, which reportedly comes out to about $23,000. Interestingly enough, the group provides no guarantee that Zcash is 100% safe and reliable, stating that if someone cares about losing “$20k+ Euro” the monthly subscription service probably isn’t for them.

“Monthly dump is being for high rollers, hackers, security companies, OEMs, and governments,” the message reads in part. “Playing ‘the game’ is involving risks. Zcash is having connections to USG (DARPA, DOD, John Hopkins) and Israel.”

As for what’s going to be in the next data dump, the Shadow Brokers were a bit coy, only noting that it would be something of “value to someone.” The message also indicates that the 100 Zcash price is bound to increase in the future.

Impressively, the Shadow Brokers have been in the public eye for quite some time but the identity of the group remains an ongoing mystery.