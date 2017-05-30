This sample photo suggests the OnePlus 5’s camera ain’t bad

If there’s one thing that we know about OnePlus, the Chines smartphone startup that took the world by storm a few years ago, is that it likes to drive up hype around its upcoming products. We’re used to seeing plenty of teasers in the weeks leading up to a new product launch to reveal tiny details about that product.

The OnePlus 5 should launch soon, and while OnePlus has not revealed an actual release date for the phone, it certainly teased it more than a few times in the past few weeks. That’s why we’re hardly surprised to see the company “leak” a first OnePlus 5 camera sample.

Earlier this week, the company posted an image on Twitter asking users to guess which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5.

Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5? pic.twitter.com/Pd27la4ewn — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 29, 2017

That’s the kind of teaser that seems to further reinforce the idea that the OnePlus 5 will have a stellar camera performance. In a previous teaser or, better said, announcement, OnePlus said that the experts at DxOMark are working on the OnePlus 5 camera in collaboration with the OnePlus team.

However, OnePlus never confirmed whether the OnePlus 5 will have a dual lens camera on the back, as most rumors suggest.

OnePlus went a step further and kicked off a OnePlus 5 photo competition in a following tweet. You’ll have to send in one of your photos to get the chance to be among the first people to go hands-on with the next device.

The Lab is back! Photographers, you got what it takes to win a spot on our review team? https://t.co/OLQeePYcGu pic.twitter.com/yODRGNdkUm — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 30, 2017

What OnePlus did not reveal is an actual date for the OnePlus 5 announcement event. A report a few days ago suggested that June 15th may be the launch day for the handset.