Tesla releases list of Model 3 premium features, including an optional glass roof

With Tesla’s final Model 3 reveal set to take place sometime in July, we won’t have to wait long to see what the final version of Tesla’s highly-anticipated mass market EV is going to look like. In the interim, Tesla a few days ago released an updated product sheet comparing the Model 3’s specs to the Model S. In doing so, we were able to glean a treasure trove of information about what the Model 3 will bring to the table. For example, we learned that the Model 3 won’t be anywhere close to as fast as the Model S, hardly a surprise given the car’s $35,000 price tag. Specifically, the Model 3 will feature a 0-60 MPH time of 5.6 seconds. As far as range is concerned, the entry-level Model 3 will be able to go 215 miles on a single charge.

Amid a slew of other details, one of the more interesting data points from Tesla’s product sheet relayed that the Model 3 will be a lot less customizable than the Model S. Whereas the Model S is currently available in more than 1500 different configurations, the Model 3 will have fewer than 100 configuration options available. While this may disappoint some prospective buyers, it’s actually an incredibly smart move on Tesla’s part. Remember, Tesla has a bad habit of missing production deadlines. That said, anything Tesla can do to help streamline the production process is a step in the right direction. Historically, Tesla has shot itself in the foot by being overly ambitious with a new release, with the delays and technical problems surrounding the Model X launch being a prime example.

Having said that, it’s not as if the Model 3 will come in a one-size-fits-all type of package. On the contrary, some intriguing configuration options will exist. To this point, Tesla recently updated its product sheet with a few examples of premium features Model 3 buyers will be able to purchase.

That updated list now reads:

Full Self-Driving Capability

Aluminum and Steel Body

Coil Suspension

Optional Glass Roof

18″ or 19″ Wheels

As a point of comparison, some of the Model S features that will not be available on the Model 3 include a HEPA Filtration System, Smart Air Suspension, a panoramic sunroof, auto-presenting door handles, and 21-inch performance wheels.