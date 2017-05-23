Every Xbox One and Xbox 360 game you can download for free in June

With less than a month to go until E3 2017 kicks off in Los Angeles, gamers are anxious to see what Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft have in store for the holiday season. All eyes are on Microsoft though, as the Xbox maker plans to introduce its Project Scorpio 4K console while simultaneously responding to critics who say that the lineup of console exclusives has dried up in recent months.

Thankfully, Xbox fans will have plenty to occupy themselves with in the meantime as the Games with Gold selection for June is once again fantastic, highlighted by Watch Dogs and Dragon Age: Origins.

For those who missed it a few years ago, Watch Dogs is an open-world third-person shooter in the vein of Grand Theft Auto. It isn’t as good as its sequel, but you can’t beat free. SpeedRunners is the other free Xbox One game this month – a popular multiplayer racing game.

Thanks to backward compatibility, Xbox Live Gold subscribers with an Xbox One or Xbox 360 will be able to download Assassin’s Creed III and Dragon Age: Origins free in June as well.

Here are the details on the availability of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for June:

SpeedRunners ($14.99 ERP): June 1 – 30 on Xbox One

Watch Dogs ($29.99 ERP): June 16 – July 15 on Xbox One

Assassin’s Creed III ($19.99 ERP): June 1 – 15 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One

Dragon Age: Origins ($19.99 ERP): June 16 – 30 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One

Phantom Dust Multiplayer DLC ($14.99 ERP): June 1 – 30 on Xbox One

You’ll save almost $100 if you pick up all four games (and the DLC) and can add up to 4000 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand, you can still download all four games listed above.

You can check out footage of all four of June’s free Games with Gold in the video below: