‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’ leaked as the next big Switch game

A little over ten years ago, Ubisoft released a party game spinoff to its popular Rayman series. The spinoff was called Rayman Raving Rabbids, and it would go on to spawn over a dozen Rabbids games for the Wii, Wii U and 3DS, as well as on iOS and Android. The series seemed to have gone dark after 2014, but a new leak reveals that Nintendo and Ubisoft have been working on something big.

Last year, before the Nintendo Switch launched, there were unconfirmed rumors circulating around the internet about a strategy RPG in which Mario and his pals from the Mushroom Kingdom would team up with the Rabbids. This week, shortly after an image leaked with a Rabbid in a Princess Peach costume, ComicBook.com managed to get its hands on the full key art for the game, featured up above.

According to the publication’s sources, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will make its debut at E3 next month and is currently set for an August release. Nintendo and Ubisoft have yet to respond, but with all of the rumors surrounding this game, it’s hard to doubt the legitimacy of the leak.

ComicBook.com wasn’t able to provide many specific details about the game, but its sources claim that Mario + Rabbids will feature turn-based battles and co-op. Regardless, we should know more by the end of Nintendo’s E3 Spotlight stream on June 13th, which kicks off at 12 PM ET. Mario + Rabbids could end up serving as the perfect bridge between Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey.