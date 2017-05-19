A look at 100 awesome iOS 11 features we hope Apple introduces at WWDC

WWDC is now just about two weeks away and Apple has done an unusually solid job of keeping upcoming iOS 11 features under wraps. Still, it’s not as if Apple has been able to prevent any iOS 11 rumors from leaking out. Over the past few months, for example, we’ve seen indications that iOS 11 will feature enhanced Siri functionality, support for multi-user video chatting in FaceTime, peer-to-peer payments via Apple Pay, a Dark Mode option, smarter battery management software, and improved call quality. We even saw one sketchy rumor claiming that iOS 11 will alert a user when someone else takes a screenshot of an iMessage conversation.

Now that’s all well and good, and even if we assume that all of the above rumors pan out, it’s a safe bet that iOS 11 will introduce a plethora of additional features designed to improve system performance and, more than anything, enhance the overall user experience. With a scarcity of iOS 11 rumors at our disposal, the EverythingApplePro YouTube channel recently put out a video highlighting an all-encompassing iOS 11 feature wish list. What makes the video remarkably impressive and engaging is that the vast majority of the suggested iOS 11 features are actually clever, intuitive, and user-friendly.

The entire video is well worth watching in its entirety, but a few of the suggested features that struck a chord with me include: more control over what appears in the Control Center, a volume toggle that doesn’t obstruct the display when turning the sound up or down, a numbered-key row above the stock keyboard, the ability to pause and re-start a recording without creating a new video, and a more useful one-handed mode than what Reachability provides.

All in all, the video below is without question one of the most thoughtfully crafted and extensive iOS wish lists we’ve ever seen. And far from focusing on fantastical features that are either impractical or impossible to pull off, the suggested iOS 11 features below are completely reasonable for Apple to incorporate. For as advanced as iOS has become, the following video demonstrates that iOS still a lot of room left for improvement.