New report confirms highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8 feature

As popular as the Galaxy S8 has been in its first few weeks on the market, it appears that Samsung fans patient enough to hold out for the Galaxy Note 8 are going to be rewarded. In a new report on Tuesday, The Korea Herald backed up recent rumors that Samsung will bring dual cameras to the Note 8.

Dual cameras were originally meant to appear on the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but the Herald says that the company was forced to scrap the plans due to an issue with the cost.

“Although Samsung did not officially announce the adoption of dual cameras (for the Galaxy S8), it is inevitable to feature the cameras, which stole the spotlight during this year’s Mobile World Congress,” said Daishin Securities analyst Park Kang-ho.

Industry sources tell the Herald that the dual cameras on the Note 8 will feature a 12-megapixel wide angle lens and 13-megapixel telephoto lens capable of up to 3x optical zoom. These are the exact specs that KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a research note late last month.

While Samsung has yet to even confirm the existence of the Galaxy Note 8, it seems like a safe bet to assume that it will feature dual cameras. Apple one-upped Samsung when it brought dual cameras to the iPhone 7 Plus last year, and there’s no doubt that the iPhone 8 will come equipped with an even more impressive setup. If Samsung is going to compete, it has no choice but to adapt.