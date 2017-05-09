The Nintendo Switch just got a feature it should have had all along

Starting this week, Nintendo Switch owners can now save their credit card information on the eShop. Before now, Switch owners who wanted to buy a game on the eShop would have to re-enter their credit card information each and every time they made a purchase, but two months after launch, Nintendo has finally introduced a feature that should have been available on day one.

In order to store your credit card information on your account, all you have to do is tap the Save checkbox on the Enter Credit-Card Information screen next time you make a purchase from the eShop. Once the transaction has been completed, you’ll be able to see that the information has been saved on your Account Information page. You can also choose whether or not you want to require a password for all purchases made from the Switch eShop for an added layer of security.

The ability to save credit card information has been available on the Wii, Wii U and 3DS for years, but we knew up front that the Nintendo Switch was still a work in progress when it launched. We’re still waiting on concrete information about the console’s paid online service, and there’s no telling whether or not the Virtual Console will make its way over to the Switch, as Nintendo refuses to confirm anything.

In the meantime, at least you won’t have to re-type in your credit card number if you want to buy TumbleSeed and the upcoming DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.