We ended last week on a high note, and now we’re starting this week off on another high note. We dug through hundreds of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free today, and we’ve picked out the 10 best options. If you’re looking to fill your iOS device with new apps without blowing any cash, this is as good as it gets.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

TKeyboard

Normally $0.99.

Main Feature:

# Use Macbook keyboard to do typing for you iPhone and iPad!

# Sync clipboard between Mac and iPhone automatically.

# Manage photos for your iPhone on Mac Please also download Mac TKeyboard for free, just search TKeyboard on Mac App Store. Steps:

1. Add TKeyboard in system settings as a new keyboard.

2. Enable open access for TKeyboard.

3. Switch to TKeyboard when you do any typing

4. Type on Mac!

Download TKeyboard

Zip—Zap

Normally $1.99.

Touch to contract.

Release to let go.

Bring the clumsy mechanical beings home. · · ·

over 100 levels

no ads

no in-app-purchases »brilliantly designed« – gamezebo

»a lot of heart« – pocketgamer

»clever« – toucharcade

»excellent« – macstories

»absolute joy to play« – platformalist

Download Zip—Zap

Tracky

Normally $3.99.

TL;DR “Really makes my life easier. Switching time and projects on different devices is hassle free. What used to be an administrative chore is now a breeze.” In the world of increasing complexity, simple means useful. With Tracky, you no longer need to distract yourself with a separate app or website to toggle timers; Tracky allows you to do it straight from Slack, which you probably use all the time anyway. You can even generate your weekly, monthly, whatever reports with a simple command in Slack and display them to other team members. Sounds like a time tracker you would actually use? FEATURES – report and monitor your work time straight from Slack

– generate and display your work time reports to other members of your Slack team

– all the data is synced with your iPhone in real time

– the app is fully functional when offline, data resyncs seamlessly once connection is restored

– you don’t need an admin in your Slack team to set up integration, just click on the “Add to Slack” button and voila, it’s done! TESTIMONIALS “This app is only timer I could find simple enough for our exact needs.” “Great app to track our team’s work! It’s self explanatory, simple and easy to use.” “Really liking it so far. Thanks for creating it :)” “This app is really cool and so simple to use. It does what it should, so easy! Really like it! Best time tracking app for me till now.” “Just installed Tracky and it looks like the perfect time tracker which does just what I need.” “Really like the add-on you built for Slack. Great job with Tracky.” “Super easy to use!” This app is not created by, affiliated with, or supported by Slack Technologies, Inc. I just use their API’s to make the magic work.

Download Tracky

!Q – How Smart Are You?

Normally $4.99.

How Smart Are You?

How Many Brain Teasers Can You Solve? It’s time to measure your intelligence quotient (IQ) and find out if you’re a genius! !Q is a premium IQ test designed for mobile.

Get your IQ level by answering all questions, which are based on official IQ tests.

This IQ test is a highly accurate test prepared by experts. It will take you ~30-45 minutes to finish the test.

Tip: answer all questions! After you finish the test, you will receive your IQ and the global ranking.

You can share your IQ with your friends on Facebook. In this app you get UNLIMITED tests and the SOLUTIONS for the test! So if you like quizzes, puzzles and brain teasers, this app is exactly for you!

Try your best to get the highest IQ level (intelligence Quotient) and find out if you’re included on the top 10% of the people worldwide that have an IQ level of 120 or higher. Features: * Get beautiful and interactive design.

* Premium IQ questions.

* Solutions for the test.

* IQ measurement which is your IQ.

* Unlimited tests.

Download !Q – How Smart Are You?

SaveAgram

Normally $1.99.

Download videos and photos from Instagram with ease! Simply enter the Instagram link, press ‘Download Instagram’, and the video and or photo is saved. The photo & video can then be viewed or saved to the Camera Roll for use in other apps! Features:

• Downloads videos in full HD

• Downloads photos

• Simple, slick interface

• Small app size, lightweight

• Fast downloader

•Videos and Photos are saved to the Camera Roll, making them easily shareable across applications (Messages, Mail, etc.) To use with the official Instagram app, select Copy Share Link. Then paste the link to download!

Download SaveAgram

Week Cal Widget

Normally $1.99.

NO need to unlock your device to see your calendar events!!!

See your week events right from the notification center. Scroll up and down or scroll previous and next week, full calendar in your finger tip without unlocking your device. The widget includes: ․ Day timeline

․ Week View timeline

․ Scroll through 24 hours

․ Scroll through days and weeks

․ Tap on event to open event or iPhone calendar

․ Handles complicated event overlapping

․ Assigns colors to events

․ Choose to show/hide any day of the week

․ Choose first day of week

․ Choose number of days to show in the widget

․ Control the height of the widget from setting The app remembers the last screen the user was viewing or it can be configured to jump to today or current week.

Download Week Cal Widget

Quick Notes

Normally $3.99.

Quick Notes is designed as a beautiful and simple way to take notes, keep a diary, and jot down things worth remembering. We made the app because we wanted a simple way to capture inspiration and ideas without all the bloat and complication offered by most note-taking apps. We’ve made things really simple with Quick Notes. That app is easy to use. That being said, Quick Notes is powerful! Quick Notes has the following features:

• Fully updated and designed for iOS 9

• Cloud syncing between devices

• Rich Text Styling (via Markdown)

• Add Photos to your Notes

• Notes are organized and sorted by lists

You could use Quick Notes to capture things like: • Notes for a school class

• Inspiration

• Memos

• Thoughts

• Quotes

• Important bits of information

• Daily activities

• Meeting minutes

• Favorite speeches

• Goals

• Outlines and Points to cover

• Talks

•Stuff about you

• Work meetings

•And Much More!

Give Quick Notes a try. We think you’ll love it!

Download Quick Notes

CLZ Barry

Normally $9.99.

Scan barcodes with your iPhone or iPad camera and instantly send them to your Collectorz.com software on your Windows or Mac desktop computer. Wireless barcode scanning:

* Scan barcodes using the built-in camera of your iPhone or iPad.

* Supported barcode types:

— EAN and UPC barcodes (for CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays and video games)

— ISBN barcodes (for books and comic books)

— UPC+2 and UPC+5 barcodes (for comic books)

* Instantly transmit scanned barcodes to the Add Automatically screen of the Collectorz.com software on your desktop computer (PC or Mac):

— Movie Collector for Windows or Mac

— Book Collector for Windows or Mac

— Music Collector for Windows or Mac

— Comic Collector for Windows or Mac

— Game Collector for Windows or Mac.

* Direct Scan and Send mode: scan directly into the Add screen, it will even automatically “press” the “Search Now” button for you, so that after scanning a barcode, your Collector program automatically starts the search.

* Batch Scan Mode: Or use CLZ Barry to scan multiple barcodes in “offline” mode, then send the entire batch to the Queue Mode of your Add Automatically screen. * Using the Collectorz.com Connect web-apps? Then install the Buddy for Barry companion app on your desktop computer, so that you can scan barcodes into your Connect web-app. Automatic title and image look-ups (optional):

* When scanning barcodes for DVDs, Blu-Ray Discs, CDs, book, comics or games,

CLZ Barry automatically looks up Title and Cover Image in the

Collectorz.com online media databases.

* Tap an entry in the barcode list to view more media details on the

Collectorz.com Core mobile website. Supported devices:

* iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5(C/S), iPhone 6 (Plus)

* iPod touch 4th and 5th gen (the ones with a camera)

* iPad 2, 3, 4 and Air, iPad Mini (Retina)

* iOS 7.1 or higher required

* Requires internet connection on both your phone and desktop computer.

Any internet connection will do (Wi-Fi, 3G, EDGE or GPRS).

No Bonjour needed, no local LAN connection needed.

Download CLZ Barry

Reiki Relaxation

Normally $3.99.

Melt away stress and tension and experience deep relaxation and complete peace with the power of hypnosis and guided meditation. Benefits include:

– Deeper relaxation for your body & mind

– Quiet your mind & racing thoughts

– Melt away stress & anxiety

– Create calming energy

– Deep sleep

– Revitalize your energy Rachael Meddows is a certified hypnotherapist who has used her unique view of hypnosis to give people a better life, and now she has applied that perspective to the mobile applications world. This app features: * Soothing, therapeutic hypnotherapy tracks designed by Rachael Meddows

* High quality, state of the art recordings

* Playlist feature that allows you to customize with your in-app purchases

* Hypnosis instructions that can be opted out of once you have learned how hypnosis works

* Your choice of a short or long hypnosis induction

* Your choice of one of four different soothing background animations and sounds to enhance your hypnosis experience

* Customizable wake or sleep endings:

– The option to wake you up when the program has finished

– A built-in alarm clock to wake up at a particular time

– Program the app to allow you to remain asleep after completing hypnosis

Download Reiki Relaxation

Translate 3 for Safari

Normally $4.99.

TranslateSafari 3 (Translate & Speak Web)

The app is a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app.

A must have app to translate and speak aloud web pages of Safari. Useful Features

● Translate the entire web page of Safari app

– Support both Google Translate (100+ languages) and Bing Translator (50+ languages) translation services

– Show both original web page and translation

– Display the original text for each translated sentence

● Speak aloud the entire web page of Safari app

– Speak 100+ voices

– Read all unread web pages automatically

– Swipe to control skipping sentences

– Highlight word by word for each speaking sentence

– Speak aloud the clicked web page

– Add favorite web pages with “Starred” to speak aloud later

– With funny bear and human face animations while speaking

– Support useful speaking repeat, pause, speed and pitch options

● Optimize speak functions (Pro)

– Support more functions: Add Starred, Read all unread web pages

– Background operation support: keep reading aloud web pages in the background while using another app

– Lock screen support: play, pause, skip a sentence, adjust playback volume and see the sentences list on the lock screen

– Headphone support: play, pause, adjust playback volume and detect headphone plugged and unplugged

Features

● A Safari extension that translates the entire web page

The app provides a Safari extension that translates the entire web page of Safari app. ● Supports both Google Translate and Bing Translator translation services

The app supports both Google Translate (100+ languages) and Bing Translator (50+ languages) translation services. ● Display the original text for each translated sentence

The app could display the original text while taping the translated sentence.

Show both original web page and translation. Switch between the translation and original web page (Google Translate, iPad). ● A Safari extension that speaks aloud the entire web page sentence by sentence

The app integrates the system text-to-speech engine, speaks aloud sentence by sentence without internet connecting.

Speak 100+ voices. ● Support 70+ enhanced voices (In-App Purchase)

The app supports all standard system voices, you can make in-app purchases to buy extra enhanced voices. ● Add favorite web pages with “Starred” (Pro)

Add favorite web pages with “Starred” to speak aloud later.

You can swipe to mark a starred item as read or unread, and flag or unflag a starred item.

Swipe a starred item right and tap the [Mark as Read] or [Mark as Unread] button to mark as read or unread, and tap the [Flag] or [Unflag] button to flag or unflag.

Swipe a starred item left to remove the starred item. ● Read all unread web pages automatically (Pro) ● Swipe to control skipping sentences

You can skip a sentence or all below sentences while in Speak mode.

Swipe a sentence right and tap the [Skip Below] or [Unskip Below] button to skip or unskip all below sentences.

Swipe a sentence left and tap the [Skip] or [Unskip] button to skip or unskip the sentence. ● Speak aloud the clicked web page ● Support useful speaking options

The app provides some useful speaking options, such as repeat times of the whole article, repeat times of each sentence, speaking pause seconds between sentences, speaking speed, speaking pitch and font size options.

The repeat times could be 0~60 and infinity (∞). ● Speaking face animation ● Highlight words while speaking ● Background operation support (Pro)

The app can keep reading web pages in the background while using another app. ● Lock screen support (Pro)

The app provides the lock screen support that you can play, pause, skip a sentence, adjust playback volume and see the sentences list on the lock screen. ● Headphone support (Pro)

The app provides the headphone support that you can play, pause and adjust playback volume. It also detects headphone plugged and unplugged.

Download Translate 3 for Safari