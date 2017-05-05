If you try and pre-order the OnePlus 5 right now, you’ll be sorely disappointed

The OnePlus 5 rumors are in full swing as we speak, as the phone is likely going to arrive by the end of June. But that doesn’t mean you can already preorder one, regardless of what product page you might see online.

A OnePlus 5 listing on OppoMart says the phone will cost $449 and will ship in early June. You can’t preorder the device yet, and the device is marked as out of stock. Conversely, the 64GB OnePlus 3T retails for $439, while the 128GB version costs $40 more.

However, that doesn’t mean the retailer has access to accurate availability information for the OnePlus 5.

All the information presented on the page can be taken from the various OnePlus 5 rumors out there. Mix in a few guesses, and you end up with a full specs list for the phone that makes plenty of sense for a 2017 Android flagship handset.

The OnePlus 5 is rumored to have a 5.5-inch Full HD display not QHD screen as listed on the site. Previous rumors have also claimed the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform and feature 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. A recent report said the handset will have a horizontal dual-lens camera on the back, not vertical as shown in the placeholder image, and that the fingerprint sensor will be placed on the front side.

OppoMart lists these specs and features, adding that the rear camera has a 12-megapixel sensor, with an 8-megapixel selfie camera to be found on the front side.

OnePlus has not announced a launch event for the handset, although it did start teasing the phone over on social media.