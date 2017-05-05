The Galaxy Note 8’s best new feature is supposedly coming early

Samsung will have a Galaxy Note 8 flagship smartphone in stores in the second half of the year, and that’s confirmed at this point. The phone is expected to have the same overall design as the Galaxy S8 phones, although it should feature an even bigger Infinity display and include an S Pen stylus. The phone’s best new feature might be a new type of camera, which Samsung could debut a lot earlier.

Don't Miss : New iPhone 8 design leak may bring some very good news

Samsung wanted the Galaxy S8 to feature a dual lens camera like the one found on the iPhone 7 Plus. That particular design depended on a different Galaxy S8 component, reports claimed. Samsung also wanted to have the fingerprint sensor inserted under the Galaxy S8 display, but the new technology forced it to abandon the design and go for the current rear setup. Samsung would not confirm this, but there are many distinct reports that have detailed this particular narrative, complete with photos of Galaxy S8 prototypes that feature a dual lens camera.

The first Dual camera Samsung smartphone is not Note 8. — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) May 2, 2017

The Galaxy Note 8, meanwhile, is expected to have a dual camera and a fingerprint sensor under the screen.

Spotted by Forbes, Twitter leaker that goes by the name of @mmddj_china said that we won’t have to wait too long to see the new dual camera that Samsung plans on using.

I mean next GALAXY C smartphone will use Dual camera. pic.twitter.com/Ht73ZumZhn — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) May 2, 2017

Apparently, the first dual camera from Samsung will not be the Galaxy Note 8, the person said, tweeting a hand drawing of the Galaxy C. Apparently, that’s going to be the first phone to feature a dual lens camera on the back, which will have a vertical orientation and a central position.

Will the Galaxy C also feature an embedded fingerprint sensor? That’s hardly likely. That’s one piece of complicated technology, so it’ll be a while until entry-level and mid-range phones get it.