Activating ‘Dark Mode’ on YouTube is now easier than ever

Everyone is seemingly obsessed with Dark Mode these days, and we’re not just talking about iOS users who have been dreaming of such an option for years now. Earlier this week, YouTube officially began rolling out a fundamental design change to the look and feel of the popular video sharing site. Incorporating Material Design elements into the mix, the new version of YouTube offers up infinite scrolling along with a cleaner interface and a simpler design which make things a bit easier on the eyes. In short, the new design is far less “busy.”

Additionally, and perhaps best of all, there’s now a feature which allows users to toggle a Dark Mode on and off with ease.

YouTube isn’t rolling out the design change to users by default, however. Instead, YouTube viewers keen on checking out what YouTube’s next-gen design will bring to the table can do so by heading over to a sign up page over here. The splash page there notes that YouTube’s final design is still a work in progress but that users are welcome to try it out in the interim.

Speaking to The Verge, YouTube executive Manuel Bronstein said that YouTube is hoping to get every one on the new design as soon as possible. “From a tech and performance standpoint, there’s a lot going on under the hood that we need more time,” Bronstein said. “We hope it’s [ready] in a matter of months, we don’t want to be sitting on this for a year.”

Again, the most interesting change with the new YouTube design is the ability to seamlessly activate a Dark Mode option. To do so, users need only to click on their user icon in the upper right hand corner and then selecting the “Dark Mode” setting.