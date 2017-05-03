Someone 3D printed an iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 is probably going to be the most important smartphone of the year, assuming Apple is actually able to launch it before 2017 is through. We already think we know plenty of things about the next major iPhone redesign thanks to all the rumors and leaks that have hit the web so far. Aside from independent reports from different sources that essentially paint the same picture of the iPhone 8, we also saw a fair number of alleged iPhone 8 schematics that provided various details about the phone. Now, someone went ahead and used one of the most recent schematics leaks to 3D print an iPhone 8 mockup.

YouTube channel Unbox Therapy, which has run similar videos for previous iPhone generations, made a plastic iPhone 8 dummy unit to explain the main rumored features expected to show up on the iPhone 8. The nearly 10-minute long video at the end of this post does a great job covering the most popular iPhone 8 rumors out there, explaining them with the help of the 3D mockup.

Assuming the schematics are legitimate, they seem to confirm that the iPhone 8 will be about as big as the iPhone 7. But the device will have an all-screen design and a vertical dual-lens camera on the back. There’s no physical home button on the phone, as its functionality is expected to be handled entirely by the pressure-sensitive display.

The Touch ID sensor is expected to be placed under the display, which is a rather daunting task for Apple, according to recent rumors. Reports indicate that Apple might also put other front-facing elements under the screen, including the new front camera assembly, the 3D sensor, and the facial recognition camera.

The phone is expected to feature a glass and steel sandwich design — the front and back glass panels will cover a stainless steel frame. This particular design will let Apple offer wireless charging, which will be a first for the iPhone line as well.

Check out Unbox Therapy’s full video below.