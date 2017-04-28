This 7-year-old girl wrote a letter to Google and got a tech job out of it

How about this amazing little nugget to restore your faith in humanity: Chloe Bridgewater, a seven-year-old from Hereford, UK, is a big fan of technology and eventually wants to work for Google. Rather than wasting any time, she decided to send Google CEO Sundar Pichai a letter to let him know that she’s planning on working there one day. She got two things in return: A lovely letter from Pichai encouraging her to follow her dreams, and a paid job testing tech products for a tech startup based in London.

“Dear Google boss,” Young Bridgewater’s letter begins. “May name is Chloe and when I am bigger I would like a job with Google.” She goes on to explain that she’s also planning on swimming in the Olympics and working at a chocolate factory, because what kid doesn’t dream of that?

Her love of Google centers around its work culture, which includes kid-friendly bonuses like working from a bean bag or making your way from one floor of the company’s headquarters to another via slide. After her father posted a photo of her letter online it quickly went viral, catching the attention of Kano, the built-it-yourself computer startup that crushed its crowdfunding goals back in late 2013 and has been shipping its kits ever since.

Now, the 7-year-old and her younger sister, Hollie, help Kano test new products ahead of time, giving the company feedback on what works and what doesn’t. The two girls were even added as board members of Kano’s product innovation board. See? The world isn’t all bad.