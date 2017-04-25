According to nearly a dozen independent reports at this point, Apple has big plans for the late summer and early fall. It is widely believed that the company is preparing to release not one, not two, but three new iPhone models between mid-September and November, depending on whether or not the star of the show — the iPhone 8 — is delayed. Aside from Apple’s completely redesigned iPhone 8, the company is believed to be prepping updated iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus models with next-gen specs and maybe even new glass backs to facilitate wireless charging.

Apple fans are indeed expected to have more options than ever this year, with three unique models to choose from. But now, however, a new rumor suggests that nearly everything we thought we knew about this year’s iPhone release is wrong.

We have seen one or two correct rumors originate on Chinese tech blog MicGadget, but this is almost certainly not one of them. According to a new report from the blog that was published on Tuesday morning, Apple has no plans to update its iPhone 7 line, and will instead skip past the 7s and 7s Plus, moving straight to the iPhone 8 series.

As opposed to releasing two iPhone 7s models and an iPhone 8 (or iPhone Edition, or iPhone Pro, or whatever Apple intends to call it), MicGadget says Apple will only release two new models this year, an iPhone 8 and an iPhone 8 Plus. Unlikely though it may be, the blog says it learned of Apple’s plans from multiple sources inside the company’s manufacturing partner, Foxconn.

“Some our friends from Foxconn confirmed that Foxconn received an order for two new models,” the report reads. “[It means] that Apple will be released two, not three models.” The blog goes on to say that both new iPhone 8 models will feature similar designs with a dual-lens rear camera setup.

We’re fairly certain that this report is way off base. But as we said earlier, the source in this case has been correct once or twice in the past, so it’s at least worth noting.