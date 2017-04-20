There’s a new Nintendo Switch bundle now in stock right now at Target

The fastest-selling console in Nintendo’s history has been difficult to find in the weeks since it launched. Unless you were willing to stand in line on release day or happened to be one of the lucky few to find the console at its suggested retail price online, there’s a good chance you haven’t managed to get your hands on a Switch yet. But if you’re willing to pay a little extra, Target has a bundle on sale right now.

This week, Target began offering a Nintendo Switch starter bundle on its website for $499.99 (the same price as GameStop’s Mario Kart 8 bundle). The bundle features a Nintendo Switch consoles with gray Joy-Con controllers, a Pro Controller, a Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case, a Game Traveler Protection Pack and physical copies of 1-2-Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The best thing about Target’s starter bundle is that it ships immediately. You won’t have to wait weeks for Target to get more Switch bundles in stock — once you place your order, it should arrive in 4-6 days.

If you’re desperate to get your hands on a Switch before Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launches next week, this might be the best way to do so. On the other hand, if you’re willing to pay a premium (and don’t mind not getting any of the extras that come with these retailer bundles), you can always buy a Switch directly from Amazon sellers:

If you’re on the fence about getting a Switch, you can also check out our review of the console.