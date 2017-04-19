Another day, another list of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. Wednesday’s list has a number of gems on it, and you’ll find eight apps in total. Of course if that’s not enough, you can always browse yesterday’s post, where you’ll find a bunch of apps that are still free downloads today.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Flight Tracker

Normally $1.99.

Turn your iPhone, iPad into an air traffic radar and see planes around the world move in real-time on a detailed map. Or point your device at a plane in the sky to find out where it’s going and more. Features that have helped make our application – Flight Tracker the best app in 115 countries include:

* Watch planes move in real-time on detailed map

* Identify planes flying overhead by simply pointing your device at the sky (requires GPS equipped device)

* Experience what the pilot of a an aircraft sees in real-time and in 3D (requires iPhone 4S, iPad 2, iPod Touch 5th gen., and above + iOS 6.0 or higher)

* Tap on a plane for comprehensive flight and aircraft information such as route, estimated time of arrival, actual time of departure, aircraft type, speed, altitude, and high-resolution picture

* Tap on an airport icon for current delay stats and weather conditions

* Easy to search for individual flights using flight number, airport, or airline

* Easy to filter by airline, aircraft, altitude, speed, and more

* Easy to set bookmarks to enable quick navigation to areas of interest

* Get a detailed list of all flights in the air in your area on your device

* Realistic aircraft symbols IN-APP PURCHASES PRICING & TERMS Inside our application there are 4 non-consumable internal purchases:

– Aircraft Icons

– Arrivals and Departure

– Augmented Reality

– Pro Version

In order to use the full functionality of our application, you need to purchase purchase data.

Cut the Rope: Magic

Normally $0.99.

ABRACADABRA! After more than 960 million downloads, the Cut the Rope series returns with a magical new sequel: Cut the Rope: Magic! Join Om Nom’s newest adventure and transform him into magical forms to help the lovable little monster recover candy stolen by an evil wizard! EXCITING NEW FEATURES

– A magical world with completely new graphics, sound and gameplay elements

– 6 ways to transform Om Nom into magical creatures along his journey

– Complex boss levels that will challenge your candy-crunching, rope-cutting skills

– 160+ all-new puzzles, with more coming soon A magical mishap has accidentally teleported Om Nom to a mystical world filled with challenging puzzles for players of all ages. Can you use Om Nom’s new skills to solve an evil wizard’s tricks and traps? The latest installment of this globally popular entertainment franchise puts a fresh spin on Cut the Rope’s iconic physics-puzzle gameplay, introducing more than 160 all-new magic-themed levels across a richly imagined, colorful world. MAGICALLY TRANSFORM OM NOM INTO NEW FORMS

– The Bird Form helps Om Nom fly up above obstacles and potential traps

– The Baby Form allows Om Nom to squeeze into small, restricted spaces

– The Fish Form can help Om Nom dive deep to snatch up all the delicious candy

– The Mouse Form gives Om Nom a heightened sense of smell to help him sniff out the sweets he craves

– The Spirit Form ensures that nothing gets in Om Nom’s way during his magical journey

– The Dragon Form summons a powerful sneeze that sends everything flying THAT’S NOT ALL — Additional levels and transformations coming soon!

Color Name

Normally $0.99.

Free for just one day! No ads. No inapps. We hope you’ll love it. Do you have difficulties with saying what color it is? Take a photo and touch the color you need on the photo, and we will show you its correct name. Color Name is an indispensable assistant to help you choose paints, wallpaper, and decorative elements. Besides, it is a handy instrument for everyday use. Do you want to know what Fuchsia Color looks like? Or emerald-green? From now you have a database in your pocket. It is visual, easy to use, and convenient. – a built-in Pantone color scheme assistant.

– a massive base of color names.

– search and view of the color database.

– intuitive interface.

GifMake

Normally $0.99.

GifMake user to create a gif by building each frame content such as the background image, the background color and the text with its font and its color. The user can add any text he/she want as the text adapts itself to the frame, can add any image from its camera or gallery and can add the Apple emojis as stickers. As usual, the app allows the user to share the final gif (as a gif or a video) using any app installed in his/her device as Facebook or Twitter. FEATURES: – Create gifs using text and images: The app allows to create each frame and edit the content by adding text, an image and changing several properties as the background color. – iPhone & iPad support: Works on any model of this family of devices. – Share to any app: Thanks to in-built share protocol, you can share the final image using any app installed on your device. – Creates both gif & video: In order to provide maximum support to share, the app creates a video and a gif and the user can choose which one to share or save.

Persistence

Normally $1.99.

Persistence is a simple and easy to use goal and habit motivator and tracker. Its smart reminders and views help you set and keep goals and track your habits. Features At a Quick Glance: – Quick and easy to make updates to your progress and interact with your goal data in numerous ways

– Keep notes with each progress update and keep and journal progress notes.

– A daily reminder informs you of all goals that need to be worked on for that day.

– Set individual “smart” reminders for a specific time on individual goals.

– Easy to change and delete previous updates and notes.

– See graphs and statistical analysis of your data.

– Export all your data.

– Email individual or daily journal progress.

– Group your goals into categories. “Nothing in the world can take the place of Persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.” – Calvin Coolidge == More Details == See Goal Status at a Glance: ● The main view of Persistence is the goal list making it simple to interact with each goal. ● On this list Persistence informs you when you are on and off target, and helps create a desire to complete all your goals for the day and to get ahead for tomorrow. ● Make progress to get rid of the red (off target) and blue (normal daily effort) vertical bars and stay on target. ● Sort the list by title, target, last entered progress date, by hand, or group into categories. Easy goal progress entry: ● Tap the goal from the main view and record your progress amount, notes, and time. Or make a quick amount update right from the list. ● Make multiple entries per day. ● It’s easy to go back and update values or add notes later. Different Types of Goal Tracking: ● For some goals, you have an end target number (like reading a book) and date by when you want to accomplish the goal. ● For some goals, you just want to do a daily amount (and there is no end date) ● For some goals, you just want to track daily progress, but you have no daily goal amount to reach. ● For all goals, enter your progress during the day and Persistence will show you how far you’ve come and how much you still need to do to be on target (if the target is applicable). Journal Your Progress: ● Enter notes each time you make progress to journal your daily activities for review later. ● Review a daily log of all activities, or view a log for an individual goal. Track All Your Goal Activities: ● You can use Persistence to track many different types of goals and habits. Some examples are:

▪ exercising

▪ practicing a musical instrument

▪ learning a foreign language

▪ meditating

▪ writing in your journal

▪ doing homework

▪ walking the dog Edit or Change Progress Entries: ● Made a mistake on an amount, or need to change the date the progress was done? No problem. Persistence gives you a complete historical list of every entry ever made and allows them to be changed and/or deleted. Statistical Page with Bar Graphs: ● Persistence can break down your stats in numerous ways and shows you a bar chart of daily or weekly progress. Reminders: ● Set local reminder notifications to be reminded at a certain time that more work needs to be done towards a goal. Badge Icon: ● Persistence shows a badge notification number that shows how many goals and habits have remaining work to accomplish. User Guide: ● Detailed user guide that covers every aspect of the application. “That which we persist in doing becomes easier to do, not that the nature of the thing has changed but that our power to do has increased.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Timer by Alto

Normally $1.99.

Alto Timer lets you manage, track and record billable hours for your various clients. Timer is the ultimate companion app for Alto Invoice. Cloud time logs and invoicing delivers the ideal solution for all types of businesses from removers to painters and decorators, graphic and web designers to freelancers and consultants. Stay organized and save time with our secured cloud-based timer app, available for iPhone. Use the Alto Invoice companion app to manage your estimates, invoices, payments and much more on the job and sync in the cloud for automatic and seamless integration between devices. An incredible, intuitive, fun to use timer tool for individuals and small to medium businesses. INFORMATION:

• Log hours using the free running timer

• Pausing functionality when you need to take breaks for lunch

• Cloud syncing integration with Alto Invoice app

• Record and bill hourly using Alto Timer app

• Reference expenses, receipts, photos and files in your recordings

• Built for teams or for individuals, you decide

• Integrated calendar to keep track of your working hours and days

• AddressBook integration makes setup fast and hassle free BILL HOURLY. For companies and individuals that bill hourly, Alto’s dedicated Timer app lets you track and record time for all your clients. At the end of a billing cycle, you can directly import your hours into invoices. TEAMS. Share responsibilities with your team members to allow them to track hours, send estimates, and bill clients. PAYMENT. Stripe, Square Cash & Paypal lets you accept credit cards, debit cards & paypal payment right on the invoice page sent to the client. Notes lets you give clients special instructions and give wire instructions. ATTACHMENTS. Dropbox, Github, and Photos integration let you reference files, receipts, images, code commits, github issues right in your invoice & estimates. CRM. AddressBook integration lets bring your contact information for each client fast. No need to spend hours typing out redundant information. NOTIFICATIONS. Receive notifications when you’ve been paid. Get reminded to invoice clients when you have hours to bill. iOS9 3D TOUCH. Press and hold on the app icon for fast invoice or estimate creation or access to log working hours. SUPPORT. Our great team is here to make sure your experience using Alto is easy and fast. If you have any questions, email us at frontdesk@alto.co ALTO OVERVIEW

Alto is a cloud-based invoicing service for iOS, built to make running your small business easier, faster and on-the-go. It’s an incredible, powerful desktop-class invoicing tool for small businesses.

M Stopwatch

Normally $0.99.

This is simple, straight-forward implementation of having multiple stopwatches in a single list. The look and style is patterned after the native iOS stopwatch for consistency. Features:

– add as many stopwatches as you want

– start, stop, reset, delete, and email results on all stopwatches at the same time

– customize the stopwatch with a title and color

– manually re-arrange the order of the stopwatch

– stopwatches can go up to 999 days

– email stopwatch and lap times

– disable your phone from auto-locking or idling while active

– show the last lap time and total time to lap

Do4Who

Normally $1.99.

A simple to do list that automatically prioritises tasks based on who you are doing the task for. Enables you to quickly see who you need to deal with next and what you need to do for them. – Separate your work tasks from your personal ones

– Summarises the number of tasks including how many are urgent, late or due today

– Uses red, amber and green colouring throughout to help you focus

– Left swipe to complete a task quickly, or to postpone it until tomorrow.

– Person or project name can added free form or chosen from your contact list

– Set reminders from 1 minute to 30 days before the task is due

– Add notes to tasks

– Keeps history of completed tasks which can be re-instated

– Type in the task description or choose one quickly from a list of common tasks

– Set tasks to repeat daily, weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or yearly

– Add tasks to do for yourself APPLE WATCH APP

Keep an eye on and do all of your tasks from your wrist.

