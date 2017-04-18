Nintendo Switch ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ bundle up for preorder at GameStop

If you’ve been waiting until the release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to pick up a Nintendo Switch, you might want to take a look at the new bundle that GameStop put up for preorder on its website this week. As with all of GameStop’s bundles, this one is a bit pricey, but it could serve as a great starter pack for anyone who wants a Switch, a sizable SD memory card and two of the system’s best games to date.

For $499.99, you can guarantee a Nintendo Switch console will ship to you on May 5th, complete with physical copies of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as well as a digital code for the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass and a SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC with adapter.

Despite the high price, this is one of the more reasonable bundles we’ve seen from GameStop since the Switch launched. It comes with the two biggest Switch games of the year, a microSD card (which you will absolutely need if you plan on buying games digitally) and, while the Zelda Expansion Pass could be considered extraneous, I can tell you as a huge fan of the game that I’ll be paying for it later this year.

These bundles typically sell out quickly, so if you want to make sure you have a Switch in time for Mario Kart 8 and before all of the other big games start launching this summer, you might want to consider the bundle.