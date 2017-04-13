Three new Nintendo Switch games just hit the eShop

The Nintendo Switch is kind of a big deal right now. Sales are soaring, especially in Japan where the Switch continues to outsell every other top video game console on the market… combined. That even includes the newest version of the 3DS, which is a smash hit in Nintendo’s local market. Elsewhere, like in the US, the Nintendo Switch is so hot that the only way to buy one right now is to pay a premium and order one on Amazon.

If you have managed to get your hand on Nintendo’s novel new console though, you undoubtedly enjoyed all the news from Nintendo Direct. Nintendo announced release timing for a bunch of new Switch games, and you’ll find all the details right here in this post.

But now we have even better news for gamers out there looking to get their hands on new Switch titles, because three new games just hit the Nintendo Switch eShop. And if you’re looking for more Switch titles, you can save 20% on five hot new upcoming games if you pre-order them now.

Don't Miss : Amazon just discounted the Echo Dot for the first time this year

Mr. Shifty

Shift through bullets, and master lightning-fast takedowns in an all new kind of action game from tinyBuild and Team Shifty! Mr. Shifty follows a teleportation-fueled heist to break into the world’s most secure facility.

Mr. Shifty: $14.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

The threequel to the party game phenomenon features FIVE new sense-shattering games! The say-anything sequel Quiplash 2 (3-8 players). Play all new questions or make your own!

The deadly quiz show Trivia Murder Party (1-8 players). Match wits with a trivia-obsessed killer.

The surprising survey game Guesspionage (2-8 players). Guess the results to silly survey questions.

The t-shirt slugfest Tee K.O. (3-8 players). Battle your custom t-shirts to the death!

The sneaky trickster game Fakin’ It (3-6 players). One of your friends has something to hide.

Play using your phones, tablets, or computers. No extra controllers needed! All games support up to 10,000 audience members playing along! Plus tons of NEW features just for streamers! It’s a digital box full of actual fun!

The Jackbox Party Pack 3: $24.99

Puyo Puyo Tetris (Demo)

Two puzzle game juggernauts collide as Tetris®, one of the largest-selling and recognized brands in gaming history, and Puyo Puyo™ from SEGA have combined to create a fun-to-play, fast-paced, competitive party game like no other! Features: Adventure – Single-player mode offers ten unique acts, each with ten stages featuring different characters from the Puyo Puyo and Tetris universes. Each stage contains unique challenges players will need to overcome in order to win and move on! Multiplayer Arcade – For up to four local players, Multiplayer Arcade offers a wealth of variety that will bring out players’ competitive nature! Versus – Players compete head-to-head in either Puyo Puyo or Tetris to fight in the puzzle fight of their life.

Swap – Players’ abilities are put to the ultimate test when they compete on both Puyo Puyo and Tetris boards, which switch back and forth at set intervals.

Fusion – A true hybrid game where players compete with Puyos and Tetriminos together on the same board, requiring deft, on-the-fly thinking to become victorious.

Big Bang – It’s a race to the finish as players compete against each other to clear unique challenge boards as quickly as possible to win.

Party – Players compete on Puyo or Tetris boards, but the puzzles feature special items that when activated either help players or harm their opponents.

Online – Players can try their puzzle skills on a global scale by playing any of the multiplayer modes with up to four players online, in Puzzle League or Free Play modes. Puzzle League – Increase player rating, earn ranks and aspire to new leagues in this mode for competitive enthusiasts.

Free Play – A more casual experience where records aren’t kept and players can customize matches with unique settings, and invite their friends to play.

Replays – Players can save and upload any online matches to show off to their friends, or search other players’ replays using the tag and filtering system to see how they tackle matches.

Solo Arcade – Play any of the Multiplayer Arcade modes against the CPU in Battle or Endurance matches, or try the single-player Challenges! Battle – Substitute human players with 1-3 CPU opponents to fight against simultaneously.

Endurance – Go the distance in a one-on-one gauntlet of never-ending CPU opponents, racking up as many wins as possible.

Challenge – Forget about the opponents and put skills to the test with Sprint, Marathon and more, like the quirky Tiny Puyo, which shrinks down Puyos to fit even more on the board.

Puyo Puyo Tetris (demo)