Next-gen OnePlus 5 specs may have just leaked

The OnePlus 5 is going to be the successor of last year’s OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, a new report says. How is that possible? Well, the number four is bad luck in China, so a new rumor suggests that the Chinese smartphone maker is going to skip the OnePlus 4 and just go for the OnePlus 5 instead.

Chinese site PCPop claims to know the specs and features of the upcoming OnePlus 5, the next flagship Android handset that’ll compete against the iPhone 8, the Galaxy S8, and the LG G6.

The OnePlus 5 will supposedly have an all-screen design with small bezels. Just like the Galaxy S8, the OnePlus 5 will not have a physical home button, and the fingerprint sensor will be relocated to the back of the phone. But OnePlus should place it in a more central position than Samsung. Actual images of the OnePlus 5 aren’t available, but here’s a mockup picture:

Image Source: PCPop

The OnePlus 5 is supposedly going to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip inside, along with as much as 8GB of RAM. That might sound shocking at first, but the OnePlus 3 did ship with 6GB of RAM last year, so making the jump to the next threshold seems only logical.

The handset should also feature a 5.5-inch display with 2K resolution, 3,000 mAh battery, and a 23-megapixel dual lens rear camera with optical image stabilization and optical zoom. The report goes on to say the phone will be just 7mm thick.

It’s unclear exactly when the OnePlus 5 will launch or how much will cost. But given OnePlus’ history, we’d expect a summer release for the handset and an affordable price tag as well.