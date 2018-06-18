The 512GB Galaxy Note 9 is supposedly real, but you’ll have a tough time buying one

In less than two months, Samsung will reportedly unveil its next best thing, a Galaxy Note version that will look a lot like last year model, but pack better specs and improved camera experience. The Note 9, much like the Galaxy S9, will be “boring” that way. But the handset is expected to offer users a bunch of exciting features, including a bigger battery than ever before, and more storage than the competition has to offer.

However, not all Galaxy Note 9 buyers will be able to buy the 512GB version of the phone.

Rumors that Samsung’s flagship phones will pack as much as 512GB of built-in storage space have floated around for years, but Samsung failed to deliver. Earlier this year, we did see a vendor launch the first 512GB smartphone in the world, and that was Porsche Design in partnership with Huawei. That P20 Pro version, however, is terribly expensive.

Samsung’s 512GB Galaxy Note 9 will also be more expensive than 64GB and 256GB of the phone, but it should be more affordable than the Porsche Design handset.

But you’ll have to travel to South Korea or China to buy one, a leaker with an accurate track record tells us. Ice Universe, who already shared many Note 9 details online, posted this message on Twitter, without revealing any other information on the handset:

https://twitter.com/UniverseIce/status/100831983294368153

Add to that 512GB built-in storage a 400GB microSD card, and you end up with a phone packing almost 1TB of data.