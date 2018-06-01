This year’s most intriguing new iPhone has reportedly been delayed

If the world’s top Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple plans to release not two but three new iPhone models this summer. One will be an updated, more powerful version of the current iPhone X. It should start at $899 this year, which would be a $100 discount compared to the first-generation model, and it’ll look just about identical to the current 5.8-inch iPhone. Then a new “iPhone X Plus” handset with a 6.5-inch OLED display is expected to occupy the $999 and $1,149 price points where the iPhone X currently resides. Like the iPhone 7 Plus last year, the iPhone X Plus is expected to be the cream of the crop for Apple in 2018.

Finally, the former KGI Securities analyst says a third new iPhone will be unveiled that will be Apple’s first ever mid-range phone. It’s expected to feature a 6.1-inch LCD screen, no 3D Touch capabilities, and aluminum and glass construction instead of stainless steel and glass like the iPhone X. It might be priced as low as around $550, though $599 or $699 certainly seem more likely. Considering the new lower price point, it’s also expected to be Apple’s most popular new iPhone model by a wide margin. Unfortunately, a new report may bring some bad news for Apple fans who are hoping to save some money this year on a new 2018 iPhone model.

A print article from South Korean financial news site The Bell that was seen by a blog called Nashville Chatter states that Apple’s new OLED iPhone models are on track to be announced and released in September, which is when we expect new iPhone models to launch. The report claims that Apple’s third new iPhone model for 2018 has been delayed, however, and that it might not be released until two months later in November.

“Japan Display (JDI) and LG Display that are said to be provide [sic] LCD panels for the upcoming 2018 LCD iPhone are struggling to secure yields,” the report reads. “An analyst has claimed that manufacturers are encountering light leakage problem while applying notch design on the LCD iPhone. Hence, the mass production of the smartphone is behind its usual schedule.”

The report doesn’t name the analyst who delivered the rumor, nor does it corroborate this supposed delay with any other sources. We’re skeptical at best, though it’s also worth noting that we wouldn’t be terribly surprised to see yet another delayed Apple product.

Apple’s iPhone X release was pushed back from September until November last year, and we’ve also seen delays elsewhere in Apple’s product catalog. The HomePod launched later than expected, and it wasn’t even ready for release when Apple did finally launch its first smart speaker. Then we have accessories like the popular AirPods that weren’t ready for mass production last year and still aren’t being produced quickly enough even now. And of course who can forget the AirPods wireless charging case and AirPower wireless charger Apple unveiled last September and still hasn’t released.

We’re just over four months away from Apple’s September 2018 iPhone event, so we can expect plenty of reports from more reliable sources soon enough.