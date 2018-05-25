Best Buy is slashing $300 off the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 8

The OnePlus 6 just launched, and the phone is even more affordable than we thought. However, if you’ve set your sights on one of Samsung’s latest flagships, and you’re waiting for the price to drop, now’s your chance to act.

Best Buy has a hot deal on the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 8 as long as you don’t mind getting your phone with an installment plan from AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and sticking with your carrier for the next 24 months.

In case the deal sounds familiar that’s because we saw similar offers in the past. What you need to do is activate the new phone with either AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and then enjoy cheaper bills for the duration of the contract. You can’t pay full price upfront for the handset and get the $300 discount. Instead, it’ll be spread out over the duration of your contract. If you cancel before the two-year period expires, you’ll have to pay the remaining balance on the phone in full. And, as you may have noticed, T-Mobile isn’t included in this offer.

That said, here’s what you’d pay for Samsung’s flagship if purchased under Best Buy’s new deal:

Galaxy Note 8: $660 instead of $960

Galaxy S9: $492 instead of $792

Galaxy S9+: $612 instead of $912

While the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are still great 2018 phones, the Galaxy Note 8 is soon going to be replaced by the brand new Galaxy Note 9, at which point the old Note will become even cheaper.

You can get more details about Best Buy’s Galaxy deals here, while Best Buy’s Memorial Day deals are available here. Mind you, the Samsung deal extends over the Memorial Day weekend, so you have plenty of time to think it over.