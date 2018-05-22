Comcast website bug gives out your full address and Wi-Fi password to almost anyone

There’s already plenty of reasons to dislike your internet service provider, but Comcast clearly wasn’t happy being simply disliked for its customer service and product. Researchers have discovered that a bug in Comcast’s website can reveal a customer’s full address, zip code, Wi-Fi network name and even your Wi-Fi password, all from putting in the account number.

ZDNet first reported on the data breach, which was discovered by Karan Saini and Ryan Stevenson, a pair of security researchers. They found that Comcast’s website has a tool that’s supposed to be used to activate a new Wi-Fi router at home, but it isn’t secured properly. The researchers found that all they needed was a customer account ID and the house or apartment number, rather than the full street address.

Once an attacker has entered a legitimate account ID and house number, they’ll see the customer’s full home address and their current Wi-Fi name and password. It also appears that they can change the Wi-Fi name and password, temporarily locking the customer out of their home Wi-Fi network. That’s only possible when the customer is using the Comcast-provided router, and ZDNet says that no Wi-Fi information is revealed if you’re using your own router.

“There’s nothing more important than our customers’ security,” a Comcast spokesperson told ZDNet. “Within hours of learning of this issue, we shut it down. We are conducting a thorough investigation and will take all necessary steps to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”