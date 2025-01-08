Satechi’s latest mechanical keyboard might be the greatest addition to any PC setup

For its third major announcement of CES 2025, Satechi just unveiled the new SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard. This full-sized mechanical keyboard offers four-device connectivity, backlit keys, and cross-platform compatibility.

This brand’s first full-size mechanical keyboard is designed to work with Mac, Windows, iOS, iPadOS, and Chrome OS systems. The company says this accessory shares similar features to its sister product, the SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard, including a rechargeable battery, low-profile brown switches, four-device connectivity, and 14 different backlit patterns.

However, what makes Satechi’s SM3 Slim Mechanical Keyboard unique is the addition of a full 108-key layout with a numeric keypad, compared to the SM1’s 75% layout for those seeking a larger, more robust option.

The SM3 features a slim, ergonomic design, a sleek aluminum enclosure, removable keycaps, and adjustable feet for optimum efficiency and comfort. Satechi says the SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard’s full numeric keypad makes it the perfect choice for business and office professionals, programmers, and all who require extensive numerical input. It comes in Light and Dark color variants and features three brightness levels and four LED speeds.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The SM3 simultaneously accommodates up to four devices and allows users to instantly switch between them. It features dual Bluetooth 5.0 channels, a 2.4 GHz USB receiver, and a reliable wired connection, making it a versatile option for everyday use.

Satechi SM3 Slim Keyboard is perfect for working or gaming

Satechi says it’s designed to “strike the perfect balance between typing and gaming.” It employs low-profile brown switches with shorter travel distances, reducing finger fatigue and promoting a more comfortable typing experience. The quieter operation makes it ideal for office environments or shared spaces for frequent office and hybrid workers.

For added customization options, Satechi includes adjustable feet that allow users to tailor the angle of the SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard for ultimate comfort and to reduce strain on the wrists and hands. The adjustable feet also provide added stability to help the keyboard adapt to uneven surfaces and prevent movement while typing. Additionally, stabilizers are included beneath the delete key, the return key, the space bar, and the left shift key to allow for a uniform key press.

The latest Satechi keyboard has a 2,500mAh rechargeable battery and can be used in both charging and wired mode with a USB-C cable. Satechi’s SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is available now for $119.99 on Satechi.net.