The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now. Samsung is sparing no expense to promote the Galaxy S24 series to maintain the sales momentum, just as some of the most notable Galaxy S24 rivals are about to hit stores.

The best thing for Samsung would be the Galaxy S24 going viral. Like, say, a video of a Rihanna concert that could have been shot on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If you were in charge of Samsung’s social accounts, you’d understandably want to promote such a video. But you should also ensure the video in question wasn’t shot with an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

This is exactly what happened a few days ago. Samsung Brazil promoted a video post on X from a Rihanna concert. Then, the creator posted the metadata for the clip, showing the video had been shot using an iPhone that’s more than two years old.

The clip below is just 37 seconds long, capturing a portion of Rihanna’s Stay. While shooting, the X user zooms in and out rapidly, showing how far away they are. This happened during a concert, so the video recording occurs in a low-lit environment.

That’s the holy grail of mobile photography. Smartphone vendors have been improving night and low-light photography for years. It’s not just about taking photos at night but also videos, optical zoom, and optical image stabilization.

Samsung is one of the many phone manufacturers that have positioned the camera as the main selling point of its flagship phones.

The Galaxy S24 series is somewhat of an exception because Samsung focused more on the Galaxy AI suite of artificial intelligence features during the launch event. Photography with built-in AI features was also a focal point of the keynote but not the key highlight.

What prompted Samsung Brazil to react like it did on X in response to the clip is unclear (and the post has since been deleted). But whoever is in charge of that account thought the clip must have been shot on a Galaxy S24 Ultra. Of all the Galaxy S24 phones, the Ultra has the best camera setup, which includes the best zoom cameras.

A translated version of Samsung Brazil’s reaction to the clip says, “I just came to show the power of my Galaxy S24 Ultra.”

But it turns out the person who captured the clip posted metadata on X, showing he recorded Rihanna with an iPhone 13 Pro Max that Apple launched in September 2021.

A video shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max has sparked debate among phone (Samsung & iPhone) enthusiasts, with some claiming it must have been filmed on a Samsung S24 Ultra due to its zoom quality.



I will say that video has been one of the strengths of the iPhone for years, which top Android vendors have not quite been able to match. Tech has evolved considerably, especially in recent years. This explains why an old iPhone Pro model records such impressive videos and also why Samsung’s marketing team might think the video above was filmed on a Galaxy S24 Ultra.