Rumored Pixel 5a price is the only reason to buy the phone

Google has developed an unusual habit of reacting to Pixel leaks with official announcements. We first saw it a few years ago with the Pixel 4, when Google confirmed the phone’s signature features months ahead of the official launch. Google then contested Pixel 5a cancelation rumors, earlier this year. Finally, Google delivered the best possible reveal a few days ago. The company unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro designs and specs ahead of their fall launch. Before we see those flagships in stores, Google will launch the Pixel 5a model. A brand new leak gives us more details about the handset, and the only reason to consider the Pixel 5a right now: The price.

The Pixel 5a is a glorified Pixel 4a 5G version. And that phone is practically a Pixel 5 version with a few compromises. As for the Pixel 5, that’s the biggest smartphone disappointment of 2020, a mid-range device that’s just good enough but not the best it could be.

If you’re looking for a budget Android phone, and you want to hang on to it for a few years, then you have plenty of options better than the Pixel 5a right now. Considering it shares the same specs with the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, you could look for deals on the two devices. The late 2020 phones should be available for more affordable prices right now, rocking the same 2020 hardware.

The Pixel 5a price leak

Or you could go for a brand new mid-range Samsung phone from the A-series. Another option is scoring a cheaper 2019 or 2020 flagship that should have plenty of life left in it. The Galaxy S10, S20, Note 10, and Note 20 are such options. Or the range of OnePlus flagships.

The Pixel 5a’s advantage over non-Pixel devices is that it runs Google’s latest version of Android. It’ll get faster updates than the other phones, too, if that matters. There’s also the Google camera tech on board. But the Pixel 5a is no flagship in that department.

The price might be the only reason to buy the Pixel 5a. According to Jon Prosser, the phone will retail for $450 when it launches on August 26th. The leaker says he’s confident in these details, considering the sources who shared the price and launch date with him.

Prosser also listed the Pixel 5a’s main specs. We’re looking at a 6.4-inch display that supports 90Hz refresh rates, the same Snapdragon 765G chip that powers the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, and 6GB of RAM. There’s no wireless charging, but you do get a significantly bigger battery at 4,650 mAh. The Pixel 4a 5G, which cost $499 at launch, has a 3,885 mAh battery.

Price and release date leaks aside, we’ll remind you that the Pixel 5a will launch only in the US and Japan. That’s something Google confirmed earlier this summer, at a time when leaks claimed the phone had been canceled.

