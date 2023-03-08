Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 AirPods Deals Best Shows to Stream No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps Best Netflix Shows Apple Watch Deals iOS 16.4 watchOS 10 Best Apple TV+ Shows
Home Tech Apps & Software

Meta is bringing Messenger back to the Facebook app

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 8th, 2023 5:33PM EST
Facebook Messenger app screenshot
Image: Facebook

About a decade ago, Facebook (before it was Meta) made the controversial decision to extricate Messenger from the Facebook app. If you wanted to continue using Messenger on a phone, you had to download the standalone Messenger app. As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained at the time, “each app can only focus on doing one thing well.”

The Facebook app is reabsorbing Messenger

Now, nearly ten years and a name change later, Meta appears to be reversing course. In a blog post about the future of Facebook, Tom Alison, Head of Facebook, revealed that the company is currently “testing the ability for people to access their Messenger inbox within the Facebook app,” and noted that testing will expand to even more users soon.

“Over the coming year, we’ll build more ways to integrate messaging features in Facebook,” wrote Alison. “Ultimately, we want it to be easy and convenient for people to connect and share, whether in the Messenger app or directly within Facebook.”

The Verge actually reported on the plan last June, and then in December, social media consultant Matt Navarra shared screenshots of the new feature on Twitter:

Meta didn’t share any information about when we can expect in-app chat to be available to the general public. Presumably, since the company is now comfortable discussing it publicly, it won’t be long before more of us have access to Messenger in the Facebook app.

Don’t Miss: Facebook Reels can now last up to 90 seconds

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News