Logitech partners with iFixit to let you repair your own mouse

Logitech is the next company to venture into the world of self-repair amidst pressure to allow customers to take care of their own gadgets.

In a press release, the company announced a new partnership with iFixit to allow customers to repair a select number of Logitech devices. At launch, the self-repair program will only apply to some of the company’s mice — specifically, the MX Master and MX Anywhere lineups.

Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech, said in a statement that the company is excited to give its customers an option to self-repair to extend the life of its products.

“Consumers often struggle to find avenues to repair and extend the life of their product. More can be done by brands and by broader value chains who wish to play an active role in the shift to a more circular economy. I am excited that we are able to collaborate with iFixit to develop better designs and make it easier for consumers to have a self-repair option to extend the life of our products.”

Elizabeth Chamberlain, Director of Sustainability at iFixit, echoed Arunkundrum, saying that “to give a healthy planet to the next generation, we need to keep our things working for as long as possible, reduce our demand for raw materials, and cut down the amount of e-waste we’re generating.”

“Making spare parts available and designing more-repairable devices are the best things manufacturers can do to make their products sustainable. We’ve been working with Logitech to develop designs that make it easier for people to fix their stuff. And now, we’re thrilled by the opportunity to help get Logitech repair parts to people around the world…it’s wonderful to see Logitech working towards those goals, and we’re beyond happy to do what we can to help.”

Logitech says that genuine replacement parts will be made available on the iFixit Logitech Repair Hub starting this summer. The company says that parts will be available to purchase either standalone or as part of a Fix Kit that contains everything needed to complete a repair.