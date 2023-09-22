iPhone 15 Pro first impressions: USB-C, new cameras, Action button, and more

Happy iPhone 15 launch day!

Today, Apple officially released the iPhone 15 lineup as well as its next-generation Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. It also started selling a USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2. Thankfully, I was lucky enough to get a preorder in soon enough to get my iPhone 15 Pro on launch day, so let’s dive in on my first impressions.

The first thing I noticed about the iPhone 15 Pro when I opened the box was, of course, the color! Instead of going for my usual whatever-version-of-black Apple is marketing this year, I took a leap and went with Titanium Blue. Blue is actually my favorite color so I’m surprised I didn’t give the Pacific Blue or Sierra Blue of old a try, but I’m glad I finally did with this one.

Image source: Joe Wituschek

While the Natural Titanium seems far and away the most popular color this year, I have a soft spot for the Blue Titanium, especially when it’s paired with the Evergreen FineWoven case. Speaking of which, I know that people have been giving that case a tough time. Personally, I’m enjoying it so far. I like the material, but — like anyone who has come into contact with it — I do worry about how it will hold up aesthetically over time.

The second thing I noticed about the iPhone 15 Pro was just how much LIGHTER it feels. While some may not notice the difference, I could tell immediately that this phone is lighter than its stainless steel counterpart. That titanium housing really makes a difference. The weight of the Pro models was always one of my biggest problems with them — especially after being an iPhone mini person for a while — so I really appreciate the weight difference compared to my iPhone 14 Pro.

Image source: Joe Wituschek

Of course, it’s tough to look at the iPhone 15 Pro and not notice that beautiful USB-C port. It’s finally here! Outside of a charging cable for my Apple Watch, I can finally bring one USB-C cable to charge my iPhone, iPad, Mac, and AirPods Pro (yes, I upgraded those to USB-C too). That’s a big draw for me since I find myself traveling more lately.

Image source: Joe Wituschek

I thought I might miss the Mute switch on the side of the phone, but after trying out the new Action button for five seconds, I’m so glad that Apple brought the concept from the Apple Watch Ultra to the iPhone 15 Pro. Right now, I’m using it to bring up the Camera app and take a photo. I remember when Moment made an iPhone case with a dedicated shutter button — this feels so much like that, and it’s fantastic.

One thing I thought I would notice but haven’t is the thinner bezels. They’re technically thinner than my iPhone 14 Pro, but, honestly, it isn’t something that I can really see unless I stare at both phones next to each other. However, I’ll take it — especially since it leads to an overall smaller phone.

Image source: Joe Wituschek

There’s so much more to dive into, including performance comparisons — especially when it comes to gaming — but I’m really happy with my first impression of the iPhone 15 Pro. Between the titanium housing, the USB-C port, and the Action button, it feels like a meaningful upgrade from my iPhone 14 Pro that I’ll really enjoy over the next year — until the iPhone 16 Pro, of course!