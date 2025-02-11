Google I/O 2025 begins on May 20th

The 2025 Google I/O developer conference will take place from May 20th to May 21st, Google announced on Tuesday. This year’s event will take place at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, where the company will host keynotes and live sessions to show off its “newest products, technologies and innovations in AI.” You will also be able to stream the event live, and we’ll let you know how to do so closer to Google I/O.

According to Google, the first day will include keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops, demos, and networking opportunities. The company is not sharing any details yet, but you can create a developer profile and register to stay up to date.

As a reminder, last year’s I/O was loaded with announcements. Google introduced Gemini 1.5 Flash, Project Astra, the Trillium AI accelerator, the Imagen 3 image generation model, the Veo video generation model, and the second beta of Android 15.

If you want to learn more about Google I/O 2025, visit io.google.

Even if you aren’t interested in Google’s developer conference, visit the I/O site anyway to play Prism Shift, a puzzle game in which you have to redirect beams with mirrors to light up a bunch of nodes. It’s a great way to waste the last hour or two of your work day.