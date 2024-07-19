Galaxy Buds 3 Pro release date postponed over quality issues

Samsung unveiled several wearables at its Unpacked event in Paris over a week ago, including the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3. The wireless earphones got a major redesign and new features that prompted many to say that Samsung is copying Apple again.

That’s because Samsung’s decision to add a stem to the Galaxy Buds 3 makes them look like AirPods Pro and AirPods rivals. However, I think that’s the right idea here, AirPods comparisons aside. I tend to prefer wireless earbuds with stems. They sit better in my ear, and the stem can give you access to extra controls.

I’ve been using the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for over a week now. I’ll say there are many things about them that I like and a few that I don’t. A review is incoming, this isn’t it. But it sure looks like I’m one of the few people who will have access to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, at least for a while.

It appears that quality issues with the removable tips made Samsung quietly delay their release date. You’ll have to wait until August 28th to get your preorder in.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro should have shipped to buyers next week, on July 24th. That’s the same release date all the products unveiled at Unpacked got.

However, a few days before the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro should have hit stores, people started complaining that the removable ear tips are fragile. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro comes with three ear tip sizes, so you can select the ones that fit your ear canals better. It’s what we’ve come to expect from wireless earphones with Pro in the name.

It appears that the ear tips can break while you’re replacing them. I haven’t experienced the issue (yet), but some people have. Samsung has a support page at this link on replacing the Galaxy Buds correctly. But it seems that even if you respect the procedure, the silicon might break.

Galaxu Buds 3 earbuds on top of Galaxy Z Flip 6. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

After these quality concerns came to light, Samsung seems to have stopped preorders in its home market. Phandroid found a post on a support forum on Samsung’s Korean website, where a notice from the company seemingly acknowledges quality issues with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The notice advises buyers to visit local stores if they’ve encountered any problems with their units.

A Reddit post indicates that Samsung has stopped sales of both Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds in Korea. A popular Korean YouTuber bought multiple Buds 3 Pros from local vendors, pointing out several quality issues beyond the ear tips’ fragility. Here are a few of them, as translated by a Redditor:

Blemishes of blue dye on the earbud surface Surfaces of the earbuds not flush across contours Earbuds not evenly seating into the case One side of the earbud’s LED looks cut off at the end rather than neatly finishing (sorry for poor wording, just watch the video for when the reviewer points at the LED strips) Case hinge had a portion of tape/finish peeling off out of the box Eartips being notorious for breaking when trying to remove, despite following instructions given by Samsung Eartips had bits of dust present before pulling out of the case

Of all these issues, I’ve noticed that the earbud surface is not flush across the contours on my Galaxy Buds 3 Pro pair.

Following these complaints, Samsung appears to have also delayed the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro release date in the US. You get an August 28th ship date for preorders, more than a month later than expected. The regular $179.99 Galaxy Buds 3 will still ship next week.

Furthermore, Phone Arena notes that Amazon has pulled the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro page, while Best Buy has them as coming soon.

I looked at Samsung’s store in France, where the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is available for preorder. However, shipping has been delayed to August 16th.

It’s not exactly a product recall. But it doesn’t look good for Samsung, considering the existing AirPods Pro copycat controversy. There’s nothing wrong with making AirPods Pro equivalents that cost just as much ($249.99). But the quality of the product should be top-notch no matter where the design inspiration came from.

The YouTube clip that went viral follows below. You can use a genAI product to translate from Korea, such as Interpreter on a Galaxy AI phone.