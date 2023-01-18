DoorDash will soon deliver Starbucks all over the United States

Starbucks and DoorDash have announced plans to expand their delivery partnership nationwide in the United States.

In a blog post, DoorDash announced the expansion, saying that its pilot testing in Atlanta, Houston, and Sacramento, and additional market expansion in Seattle, Portland, and New York City were a success, leading to the companies rolling out the partnership nationwide.

Under the expanded partnership, DoorDash will be the exclusive third-party delivery provider for Starbucks in the United States. Customers can order their favorite Starbucks drinks and food items for delivery through the DoorDash app or website.

The delivery program, which is rolling out first in Northern California, Texas, Georgia, Florida, and other select markets today, will feature the following:

Delivered Fresh: Starbucks has developed packaging solutions to help ensure the quality of hot and cold menu items including stickers for beverages to avoid spilling, tamper evident packaging, and delivery-specific cup holders.

Customization: Starbucks will offer approximately 95% of its core menu items on DoorDash, and just as they would at Starbucks, customers can customize their orders within the DoorDash app, including the ability to choose the amount of syrup, type of milk and espresso roasts.

“As customer behaviors evolve, we continue to innovate the Starbucks Experience to connect with them through meaningful and valuable digital experiences. Our partnership with DoorDash allows us to provide our customers with another convenient way to enjoy Starbucks wherever they are. Delivery continues to be a significant growth opportunity for Starbucks, and we’re excited to reach more customers by partnering with DoorDash, a company known for their best-in-class service.”

Sanjay Kotte, head of strategic partnerships at DoorDash, said that the partnership will be “extraordinary for coffee lovers nationwide.”

“Our partnership with Starbucks connects even more neighborhoods across the United States with their favorite beverages and bites. When you combine the quality of Starbucks handcrafted beverages and food with the logistics power and geographic scale of DoorDash, the result is extraordinary for coffee lovers nationwide.”

DoorDash says that the delivery service will roll out to the entire country by the end of March.