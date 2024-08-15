Once the 2024 Democratic National Convention gets underway in Chicago next week, get ready — you’re going to see live DNC footage everywhere you go online.

For the first time, next week’s convention at which Kamala Harris will be nominated as her party’s standard-bearer will stream on more than a dozen major platforms ranging from TikTok to Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X, Prime Video, and more. It’s a first for the DNC, which this year will not only offer an unprecedented number of ways to tune in to the proceedings — its blanketing of the internet also aligns with the Harris campaign’s usage of more than 175 staffers whose work includes “digital persuasion and mobilization,” according to Semafor.

That digitally oriented work includes everything from meme-y posts to responding to breaking news events across the Kamala Harris and KamalaHQ social channels, which also benefit from a Gen Z rapid response team that produces daily content.

“With more and more Americans consuming their news in new and innovative ways, Democrats stand ready to meet them where they are — and to bring our vision for a brighter future to households all across the country,” DNCC Executive Director Alex Hornbrook said about the convention, which will take place from Aug. 19-22.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In addition to offering a range of accessible viewing options, the DNC will also be available with English and Spanish language audio along with corresponding captions in both languages. The DNCC will also provide American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation and audio description services to its streaming partners. Among the platforms and URLs that will take viewers to the DNC’s online content are: