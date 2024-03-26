Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 Apple Watch Series 10 iPad Air 6 iPhone 16 iOS 17.4.1 macOS 14 watchOS 10 Apple Watch Series 9
Home Tech Tablets

Apple’s blazing-fast M1 iPad Air is still a great tablet, even with a 2024 iPad Air on the way

By
Published Mar 26th, 2024 7:43AM EDT
iPad Air (2022) Main
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Apple’s 5th-generation iPad Air is the best iPad Air model yet on several different levels. It’s by far the fastest and most powerful iPad Air. It has the most stunning display and the best design, too. But by all accounts, Apple is about to release its new 2024 iPad Air models.

If you want the rumored larger 12.9-inch iPad Air and you don’t mind paying a premium, then you should definitely wait for Apple’s new models to start shipping. But if you want a blazing-fast tablet with a gorgeous display and plenty of power, the current-gen M1 iPad Air should be at the top of your list. That’s especially true right now, while it’s on sale at an all-time low price of $449.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Our iPad Air review makes it crystal clear that the 5th-generation model is Apple’s best iPad Air to date. You get power and performance like you can’t believe, and yet this model is much less expensive than the iPad Pro, which starts at $799.

The 5th-gen iPad Air features a great design with a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and smaller bezels. There’s no home button on the front, but you still get Touch ID because there’s a fingerprint reader integrated into the sleep/wake button on the side.

Also of note, Apple’s latest iPad Air is powered by the Apple M1 chip instead of an A-series chip. That’s the same powerful Apple silicon that’s used in Mac computers, and it makes the iPad Air one of the fastest tablets on the planet.

Of course, all that power comes at a price, and in this case, it’s either $599 or $749 depending on how much storage you need. Right now, however, iPad Air deals on Amazon will save you $150 on either model. That means you can pick up an iPad Air with 64GB for $449 instead of $599, or you can get the 256GB version for $599.99 instead of $749.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

If you’re looking for a new iPad, but you were hoping to spend a lot less money, you’re still in luck.

In addition to those iPad Air deals, Amazon is also offering some great discounts on Apple’s 9th-generation entry-level iPad. This is the 10.2-inch iPad that’s still among Apple’s most popular models even though there’s now a 10th-generation tablet above it.

The 10.2-inch iPad remains in Apple’s tablet lineup with a base price of $329 for the 64GB model. Right now, however, there’s a discount that drops it to $249. Or, if you want more storage, the 256GB version is down to $379. Regardless of which size you get, you’ll save up to $100 off the retail price.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: Leftover Amazon Big Spring Sale deals, $349 iPad 10, free Samsung TV, LG laptops, more

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News