Apple’s blazing-fast M1 iPad Air is still a great tablet, even with a 2024 iPad Air on the way

Apple’s 5th-generation iPad Air is the best iPad Air model yet on several different levels. It’s by far the fastest and most powerful iPad Air. It has the most stunning display and the best design, too. But by all accounts, Apple is about to release its new 2024 iPad Air models.

If you want the rumored larger 12.9-inch iPad Air and you don’t mind paying a premium, then you should definitely wait for Apple’s new models to start shipping. But if you want a blazing-fast tablet with a gorgeous display and plenty of power, the current-gen M1 iPad Air should be at the top of your list. That’s especially true right now, while it’s on sale at an all-time low price of $449.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Our iPad Air review makes it crystal clear that the 5th-generation model is Apple’s best iPad Air to date. You get power and performance like you can’t believe, and yet this model is much less expensive than the iPad Pro, which starts at $799.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The 5th-gen iPad Air features a great design with a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and smaller bezels. There’s no home button on the front, but you still get Touch ID because there’s a fingerprint reader integrated into the sleep/wake button on the side.

Also of note, Apple’s latest iPad Air is powered by the Apple M1 chip instead of an A-series chip. That’s the same powerful Apple silicon that’s used in Mac computers, and it makes the iPad Air one of the fastest tablets on the planet.

Of course, all that power comes at a price, and in this case, it’s either $599 or $749 depending on how much storage you need. Right now, however, iPad Air deals on Amazon will save you $150 on either model. That means you can pick up an iPad Air with 64GB for $449 instead of $599, or you can get the 256GB version for $599.99 instead of $749.

See Pricing See Pricing

If you’re looking for a new iPad, but you were hoping to spend a lot less money, you’re still in luck.

In addition to those iPad Air deals, Amazon is also offering some great discounts on Apple’s 9th-generation entry-level iPad. This is the 10.2-inch iPad that’s still among Apple’s most popular models even though there’s now a 10th-generation tablet above it.

The 10.2-inch iPad remains in Apple’s tablet lineup with a base price of $329 for the 64GB model. Right now, however, there’s a discount that drops it to $249. Or, if you want more storage, the 256GB version is down to $379. Regardless of which size you get, you’ll save up to $100 off the retail price.