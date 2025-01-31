Why do these weird lemurs chew up toxic bugs and rub the goo on themselves?

The animal kingdom is full of interesting and wacky creatures. For every overly cute creature like the Shawn-the-sheep nudibranch, there are strange and weird creatures like the red-fronted lemur.

This lemur, while cute from a distance, does something exceptionally strange to ward off parasites: it rubs toxic goo on its genitals. While it might sound strange to us, this behavior is actually a way for the animals to self-medicate, Forbes reports, and to treat themselves for gastrointestinal parasites.

Researchers say they’ve observed this behavior, especially during the rainy season when the parasite population rises. The toxic goo in question is actually the chewed-up remains of millipedes, which the red-fronted lemurs pick up, chew, and then rub all over their bodies—including their tails and genitals.

After ensuring they’ve put it everywhere outside, the researchers say the lemurs will sometimes eat whole millipedes—presumably so that they can kill any parasites that make it inside. So why—you might ask—do these lemurs rub toxic goo on their genitals? Well, because it gets them high, and most importantly, because some of the parasites lay eggs near their anuses.

This particular parasite, the pinworm-like nematode, is known for causing intense itching, especially around the lemur’s butt area, as this is where they typically lay their eggs. And, if not properly taken care of, these eggs can absolutely wreak havoc on the lemur’s social life and overall health.

But the red-fronted lemur isn’t just looking for any and every millipede it can get its hands on. No. In fact, they’re usually looking for a special genus of millipede known as Sechelleptus, which is known for the benzoquinones they produce. This is a known chemical that is designed to repel predators, and it doubles as a defense for these lemurs.

So, while it might seem strange to us, the lemurs are doing exactly what they need to do to protect themselves and help kill off terrible parasites before they can absolutely destroy their bodies. It’s a bit genius, actually, and just another testament to how strange and interesting the animal kingdom can be.